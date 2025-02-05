Is 'Fox & Friends's Lawrence Jones Married or Dating? Here's the Scoop on His Relationship Status Is there a lucky lady in Lawrence's life? By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 4 2025, 7:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lawrencebjones3

Article continues below advertisement

With the cameras constantly on Lawrence and him being a primary source of information for many who rely on Fox News for updates, it's only natural for viewers to want to know more about the Fox & Friends host. The big question on everyone's mind: Is he married, or dating? Here's what we've managed to dig up about his personal life.

Is Lawrence Jones from Fox News married?

Lawrence doesn't appear to be married, and given that he's only 32 as of this writing, coupled with the lack of any headlines about past relationships, it's safe to assume he’s never been married. He keeps his social media channels focused primarily on his news career, so there aren’t any recent photos of him with a significant other. However, one woman appeared on his Facebook in 2019: Sydney.

Article continues below advertisement

In November 2019, he shared a photo of the two attending the Patriot's Awards, with Lawrence dressed in a white tuxedo jacket and black pants, while Sydney wore a royal blue gown. The following month, he posted a Christmas greeting featuring the same woman.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, there haven’t been any posts indicating whether they are still together or much information about who she is and what she does. However, since the photos are still up, it leaves us with a bit of hope that the pair might still be together — just keeping their relationship very private!

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Lawrence Jones from?

Lawrence describes himself as "a Texan living in New York City" in his Instagram bio, showing that while he’s adapted to the fast-paced NYC lifestyle, he’s stayed true to his Texas roots. Born in Garland, Texas, Lawrence graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

His journey to making his voice heard began in 2010 when he signed on as a student advocate for the Garland Independent School District. A few years later, he became a host for TheBlaze’s TV, radio, and podcast sector before moving on to serve as Editor-in-Chief for Campus Reform, according to his LinkedIn bio.

Article continues below advertisement

While Lawrence says he's been with Fox News since he was 20, his LinkedIn profile suggests he joined the network as a contributor in December 2018, staying in that role until May 2021. He then transitioned to fill-in host and political analyst in October 2019 and has continued in that capacity. In January 2022, he officially joined Fox & Friends and has held that position since.