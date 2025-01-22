Fox's 'The Will Cain Show' Is Filmed in Dallas Instead of in New York City The show is set to break the mold for your typical Fox News cable show. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 22 2025, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fox's latest addition to its regular lineup is The Will Cain Show, which began airing episodes on Jan. 21. The show airs at 4 p.m. every weekday, and is a significant promotion for its host, who was previously one of the hosts of the weekend edition of Fox & Friends.

Following the show's debut, though, many wanted to know more about where it's filmed. Here's what we know about where The Will Cain Show is filmed, and why it isn't shot in New York where most of the other shows are.

Where is 'The Will Cain Show' filmed?

The Will Cain Show will apparently film in Dallas, and its host has said that he is trying to build a more conversational hour for his cable news block. “It’s not a sermon, it’s a conversation,” he explained. “There’s not the pretense of perfection. Nothing that I have to say is the word of God. I’m on the ride with everyone else in pursuit of the truth.”

The move to Dallas is also aligned with Fox's political bent. It has always seemed slightly strange that a conservative network was filming all of its shows from midtown Manhattan. Will's decision, though, reflects a more experimental tone for Fox News, but one that seems designed to draw in younger viewers who are used to things like exposed microphones and more casual attire from hosts like Joe Rogan and Pat McAfee.

Will has also said that he'll be soliciting real-time feedback from his audience during the show. “I want to check myself. I will be welcoming guests to tell me what I got wrong. I will be honest with the audience if I ever get something wrong,” he explained. Most of Fox's lineup is much more news-oriented, but if Will's show is a success, it could trigger a move toward more conversational, casual cable news programming.

Who did Will Cain replace on Fox News?

Will Cain replaced Neil Cavuto, who hosted the 4 p.m. show from New York City in a much more traditional format. Cavuto's show typically earned roughly 1.8 million viewers during his run, making it one of the most-watched slots in Fox's schedule. Of course, the traditional cable news viewer is in their mid-60s, and while Fox is dominant in that graphic, Cain's gambit seems designed in part to lure in a younger audience.

“The consumer is way open to this production format,” he says, but “is this going to drive consumption of a 45-year-old to watch more linear? I don’t know about that. Might it drive a 68- or 70-year-old to something that looks and feels a little bit more traditional? It could.” Cain has also said that he's not courting controversy, even though his show will undoubtedly be experimental.