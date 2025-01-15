Will Cain Married His College Sweetheart After Rekindling Their Romance Will's journey from college heartbreak to marrying his sweetheart, Kathleen, proves that second chances can lead to the love of a lifetime. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 15 2025, 9:49 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cwillcain

Did you know that Fox News personality Will Cain married his college sweetheart, Kathleen? Turns out, their love story is anything but ordinary. It is one of those tales involving youthful sparks and a few plot twists that ultimately blossomed into something beautiful. If you are a fan of love stories involving second chances and rekindled romances, this one is for you. Will and Kathleen first met at college. Sounds like the perfect setup for a love story, right?

During an interview with ESPN, Will candidly admitted that he wasn’t ready for Kathleen in college. “At that time, I wasn’t, um … mature enough for her. But an Olympic volleyball player was.” Thankfully, life has a funny way of bringing people back together. Five years after their college fling fizzled out, both Will and Kathleen found themselves back in Texas. Older, wiser, and perhaps a little braver, Will made his move. This time, he got it right. As he put it, “I got her. I won.”

Will Cain married Kathleen Cain after they reconnected in Texas.

For Will and Kathleen, timing was everything. When they reconnected, everything just fell into place. In that same ESPN interview, Will described his decision to marry Kathleen as the best decision he has ever made. Looking at the beautiful family they’ve built together, it isn’t hard to see why he’d feel that way.

Unfortunately, fans of the sports commentator don’t get to see much of his wife. For the most part, Kathleen lives a private life away from social media. In fact, it is exceptionally rare for Will to mention his wife on social media let alone post a photo of her.

Kathleen did make an appearance on Fox News with their sons about five years ago for an interview. Will warned his co-hosts his wife and sons were shy, so he had no idea how well the interview would go. When asked about Will, Kathleen said one thing the world might not know about her husband is the depths of his kindness. She admits he comes off as abrasive or intense, but he's actually a kind soul.

Will and Kathleen have two children together.

Will and Kathleen’s family includes their two sons, Charlie and West. Although Kathleen prefers to stay off social media, Will occasionally shares glimpses of their family life. He, however, does seem to respect his wife’s desire to stay off social media.

These special moments he shares on social media showcases Will’s commitment to balancing his demanding career and his family. Whether it is a weekend outing or a fun family activity at home, Will’s social media updates remind everyone of the joy his children and wife bring to his life.

Proud of my wife who ran #TCSNYCMarathon for #TeamDEBRA. Support her & fight the worst disease you've never heard of: http://t.co/Dhby39crI7 — Will Cain (@willcain) November 2, 2014

His wife is dedicated to charitable causes.

Kathleen has also made a name for herself through her dedication to charitable causes. In 2014, she participated in the TCS New York City Marathon to support Team DEBRA, a nonprofit focused on fighting Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare skin disorder.

Supporting his wife, Will took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise his wife for her participation in the charitable event. He was in awe of her efforts to fight a disease that most people have never heard of.