CNN Reporter Abby Phillip's Husband Is Her Biggest Supporter — Let's Meet Him! The journalist and her husband got married in 2018 and have a daughter, Naomi Angelina. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 19 2024, 6:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gizmont

Political journalist Abby Phillip is known for her multiple years as a White House blogger and eventual reporter. Since rising up the ranks in D.C., she landed her own talk show on CNN, Newsnight with Abby Phillip. Through her platform, Abby delivers hot takes on the political landscape and sounds off on her guests if need be.

Though Abby discusses many topics on her platform, including the November 2024 election and the ongoing war on Gaza, some of the people who watch her at home every night want to know more about her personal life. Fortunately, we have the scoop on Abby's husband and their life together.

Who is Abby Phillip's husband?

Abby has been married to her husband, Marcus Richardson, since 2018. The couple's relationship began after they connected at a rooftop party in D.C. In a write-up about their wedding on Martha Stewart's website, Abby said they bonded over their shared interests from the moment they met, though she didn't think she would see him again after another guest interrupted their "awesome connection." Fortunately, they started dating a week later and have been together ever since.

According to Marcus's LinkedIn page, he's an Application and Cloud Security Professional who has worked in his field since 2009. He currently runs his own business, Oak Keep Consulting, and is the Principal Cloud Security Architect for Cloud Security Partners. His Instagram bio also describes him as a "chill, all-around nerd."

Marcus also routinely pops up on his wife's Instagram feed, including during his birthday on March 9, 2024, where she celebrated their marriage and their recent move to New York for her CNN gig.

"Happy birthday, my love," Abby wrote. "So excited to do this next chapter with you in the big apple."

Does Abby Phillip have kids?

In 2021, after three years of marriage, Abby and Marcus welcomed the birth of their daughter, Naomi Angelina Richardson, who was born on Aug. 16. During her announcement of her daughter's birth, she shared that their baby came "10 days fashionably late."

"Marcus and I are so happy to announce that Naomi Angelina Richardson arrived bright and early on Monday morning perfectly happy, healthy, and ready to eat," she shared with People. Mom and baby are feeling great," she says. "Her first name means 'pleasant one', and she is already living up to it and spoiling her mom and dad as a blissfully calm baby. Her middle name, Angelina, is a tribute to my beloved maternal grandmother, who passed away in 2014."

Abby spoke candidly about the challenges of balancing pregnancy with the hustle and bustle of her career. Since Naomi has been born, she continues to do so, sharing how she balances working her evening show. Though Abby admitted to Essence in November 2024 that her two roles aren't easy, she said giving herself "grace" as a career woman, mother, and wife is of upmost importance.

“I try to give myself some grace. I do the things that I have to do and I take my work very seriously and everything that comes with it. But there are also many times when I just say, sorry, I can’t go to that event," she said. "I can’t come to this thing. I can’t do that because time with your child is just the one thing that you cannot outsource."