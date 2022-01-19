Abigail Cowen Might Be Dating Her 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Co-Star! Here's What We Know

Abigail Cowen Might Be Dating Her 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Co-Star! Here's What We KnowBy Anna Garrison
Jan. 19 2022, Published 12:54 p.m. ET
Actress Abigail Cowen, best known for her roles in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Fate: The Winx Saga, and the romantic film Redeeming Love, might have a new love interest in real life!
The redhead has been posting pictures with her Fate: The Winx Saga co-star, Danny Griffin, who plays her love interest Sky on the show.
So, who is Abigail Cowen dating? Read on to find out the scoop on the actress's love life!
Who is Abigail Cowen dating?
Rumors that Abigail has been dating Danny Griffin, her Fate: The Winx Saga co-star and on-screen romantic interest, began in 2021. Abigail and Danny posted photos of each other on Oct. 2, 2021, officially announcing to the world that they were dating. Fans and co-stars immediately flooded the comments to voice their approval. "Bloom and Sky are real," one fan wrote supportively, referencing their characters on the show.
Since October 2021, the pair have been holding strong, spending time together while filming Fate Season 2 and generally enjoying each other's company. On Dec. 2, 2021, they appeared to take a vacation together, with Abigail posting a sweet photo of them relaxing on the beach with the caption, "We’re stranded on an island together. NO ONE HELP." Danny responded by leaving three heart emojis.
In November 2021, Abigail even took Danny to her hometown to enjoy a football game! It sounds like the two are having fun and spending time together, thanks to their filming schedules. During filming in Ireland for Fate, they also stayed together at The Europe Hotel & Resort, per Glamour Buff.
Although the couple has not publicly given any statements about their relationship, we hope to get some more information about how they met and their first date through the eventual Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 press tour. Now that filming has wrapped, fans can certainly look forward to more Bloom and Sky content in the months to come!
There were rumors Abigail was dating other people.
Before her confirmed relationship with Danny, there were rumors Abigail was dating several other people, including fellow Netflix star Ross Lynch. However, most fans of Ross know that he has been in a relationship with fellow Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Jaz Sinclair since March 2018.
There were also briefly rumors that Abigail was dating her Redeeming Love co-star, Tom Lewis, but those rumors have since been dispelled by her posts about Danny. Although their on-screen chemistry is fiery-hot, in real life, the actors are just good friends.
Redeeming Love is available to watch in theaters on Jan. 21, 2022. And don't forget to check out Abigail (and Danny!) in Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix.