Is Tom Lewis From 'Redeeming Love' Dating Anyone at the Moment?

The on-screen chemistry between Tom and Abigail is already so obvious based on the trailer for their new movie together. Since they seem to get along so well on camera, fans are curious to know if they have something romantic going on in real life as well. It wouldn’t be the first time two actors fell head over heels in love with each other on the set of a movie or TV show. Let’s take a moment to think about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on a set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, for example!