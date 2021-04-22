These People Would Do Anything For Their Significant Others and It Shows

There's no shortage of books, movies, stories, essays, anonymous internet confessionals, plays, songs, memes, you name it, that touch upon how absolutely wonderfully idiotic we can be when we're in love. When we're really, really into a person we'll go to any lengths to make them like us even more.

These can range from engaging in wildly romantic gestures to pledge our devotion, or embarrassing and sometimes life-threatening situations so we can be that person that they rely upon through thick and thin. And if you end up with that person of your dreams, you'll gladly continue to do things that you probably wouldn't care to do on your own.

In fact, you'll oftentimes engage in activities that you absolutely abhor. Speaking from personal experience, I hate vacations, especially anything beach-related. However, my wife's a big big fan so I begrudgingly head to the sand and try to fight the misery as much as I can because I love my family. This is why I can commiserate with Mr. Plant Bro over here.

Source: Twitter

I'm not entirely sure why he's in the back trunk of the car, but I can only assume it's because his S.O. saw the plants, just had to have them and forced this man to lay down in the car to hold them up straight so they wouldn't fly out. Or maybe this dude came up with the idea all himself because, you know, love makes you do crazy things.

Now there are some people who didn't really find the gesture all that romantic, saying that there's a fine line between "love" and "stupidity." Others think that the dude is whipped.

He's able to do that because she's definitely got his balls in the glove box, so... pic.twitter.com/3ZYTSyyvNA — Hootie McCavman (@mccavman) April 20, 2021

Is this really love or stupidity?? pic.twitter.com/M6PbCP16xL — coconut water. (@50sixnights) April 19, 2021

Then there was this guy who completely upgraded his girlfriend's computer set up. ...Michael upgraded my setup while I was out 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/WT46eZ0tgk — lily🌸 (@LilyPichu) September 2, 2020

Look at this, all of the little touches he added to make things so much easier, that's super sweet. And less death defying than hanging out of the back of a trunk. Buying you a computer and setting it up is a great gesture.



But setting it up, and making it hassle free aka the little things that you should be focused on.



The scene tab with all the different options is above and beyond.



Michael has raised the bar for all boyfriends. pic.twitter.com/mSGJ1dr2RK — Brandon (@ClickThatFollow) September 2, 2020

Or this dude who provided a Sahara "uber service" for his girlfriend. Source: Instagram Unless it was his idea to visit the Sahara in the first place, then I'd say you better cart her all around the desert. The only Sahara I'm interested in is a whimsical adventure starring Matthew McConaughey, Penelope Cruz, and Steve Zahn.

This guy "playing" with his girlfriend's hair. He's a keeper. Thousand percent. And how can you fault the guy for "playing" with her hair when his action figures aren't present.

Sometimes routines can be romantic. Especially if you appreciate them. This guy is a champion for romance, what a legend.

Kanye West dressing up as Dino for yet another ridiculous photoshoot. Source: Instagram I feel bad for all of the pictures he had to take and ludicrous get-ups he was forced to don. Everyone else gets to show their faces in the costumes, but poor Kanye is wearing a full body suit. Man gets no respect.

Of course we can't forget about the poor boyfriends of Instagram. Source: Instagram Like this guy who needs to stand over a hot tub filled with his girlfriend and all her pals sipping on wine as he snaps a picture for the 'gram.

Holding purse to take the photo combo. Source: Instagram If you look great in the club, then why won't you have someone take a picture of you? And it's not like you can have a bag in the shot cramping your style, right?

At least his girlfriend gets to chill in the back of a pick-up truck. Source: Instagram

And not go spread eagle in the trunk of a Passat.

I don't know what's happening here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desmoney (@sadohsuledesmond)

But it looks like she either threw him from the playset or the guy's really talented at doing a reverse burpee. Either way, his crisp jeans are about to get ruined.

Not for her significant other, but her son. Source: Instagram

This poor woman waited all night in the car so her son could pick up a Nintendo Switch at midnight.

Prison Mike collage made out of photos of these two as a couple. Source: Reddit

What better way to simultaneously profess your love for your girlfriend and The Office at the same time?

This boyfriend who wrote down all the things his GF says in her sleep. Source: Reddit

Let them know that you think the things they say are actually interesting, even when they're unconsciously mumbling stuff.

This sick girlfriend who asked her boyfriend for "plain toast." i am Sick and james asked if i wanted toast so i requested “plain toast”

twitter, he made me PLANE toast pic.twitter.com/3ctxkLDuCo — debbie 🤍 (@bonjourdebbie) September 14, 2019

And he spent what I assume to ab an inordinate amount of time to make her "plane toast." Genius.

This absolute genius. You have to read the story behind this photo. Source: Reddit

"My friend played a prank on his girlfriend. She has a night vision motion-activated camera setup in a quest to treat a sick coyote. She checks the footage every morning religiously. He rented a Sasquatch outfit and walked around the camera at 4 am."