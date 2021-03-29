24 Times Procrastination Led to Some Absolutely Hilarious Results

24 Times Procrastination Led to Some Absolutely Hilarious ResultsBy Mustafa Gatollari
Mar. 31 2021, Updated 12:02 p.m. ET
A good way to live life is to follow a simple rule: and it's that there's no such thing as small problems. Minor inconveniences if not nipped in the bud can snowball into big, big issues. Cleaning up your bathroom a little bit every day keeps it from turning into something out of the Addams Family's house in a month, swapping out a dead spark plug in your engine keeps everything firing properly so you're not stuck with a $6k repair bill down the line.
But oftentimes we either get lazy or forgetful, and disastrous things occur regardless. Some of these folks probably wish that they took a few extra seconds to either clean up that mess, take that stuff out of the car, shut their window, put their shoes away, or whatever minor inconvenience that would've been much easier to deal with than the massive problem they "suddenly" had on their hands.
Check the bread for mold prior to eating.
Ehh, if you've ever eaten gas station taquitos and haven't gotten sick then you'll be fine.
Maybe look for an alternate route first.
"Winging it" when you're driving a big bus like that is probably a bad idea.
Fix your leaks sooner than later.
Apparently the walls are affected now too.
This person parked their van in an unplowed lot.
Setting the iron down without looking.
"It should be fine on this laptop."
And the snow clearing trucks let them know what they thought of this decision.
Like this person who forgot to put the ice tray in their freezer back.
Very tempted to try this now.
This person who forgot to put the clipper guard back on.
Time for a buzzcut. I'd just do the same length all around and go to a professional for a dope fade.
This mom hid the Easter basket in the oven.
Then she decided to pre-heat it...before taking it out.
Tried to get his wife's opinion on which one he should wear.
Ended up walking out of the house rocking both. I think the darker one works better, FYI.
This school is very pro-belt.
Which forced this one student to improvise. Must've been a very crinkly day.
When mom forgets to hand in a quote for their kid's senior yearbook and dad takes over.
"We're moving so don't try to find us."
The other forgetful mom who probably regrets leaving things to dad.
That kid had way more fun I can promise you.
This person who forgot to take their spaghetti and mushrooms out of the microwave.
Stop being slobs people or you're going to be responsible for a zombie apocalypse one of these days.
This person's going to have a very bad flight.
Maybe if you focused on pooping and getting out of the bathroom instead of scrolling through Twitter...
Haste makes waste.
Know where you phone, wallet, and keys are at all times.
Someone who for forgot to strap the egg trolley.
It's all right, they only broke like 10,500 eggs.
The real dangers of smoking marijuana.
I hope someone uses this for a Captain America cosplay.
This officer who was in a hurry.
Dare you to try making a citizen's arrest.
This is why you always check the Keurig.
Unless you like coffee'd ramen.
Remembered the paint. Forgot the sunscreen.
He could tell everyone hes auditioning for a live-action Tony the Tiger commercial.
Don't leave cans of bear mace in direct sunlight.
They have a tendency to explode and then get all over your interior. Don't know if there's a detailing place that'll take care of that.
Speaking of exploding cans...
Your car can serve as a second fridge...just make sure temperatures don't get to frigidly combustible levels. Just bring your groceries indoors people.
Put your handbrake on.
You might think you don't need it, but the car dealership down the hill from this guy's house probably disagrees.
Someone forgot to shut the window.
The good news is you probably have a strong case for the adopt-a-penguin program.