24 Times Procrastination Led to Some Absolutely Hilarious Results

A good way to live life is to follow a simple rule: and it's that there's no such thing as small problems. Minor inconveniences if not nipped in the bud can snowball into big, big issues. Cleaning up your bathroom a little bit every day keeps it from turning into something out of the Addams Family's house in a month, swapping out a dead spark plug in your engine keeps everything firing properly so you're not stuck with a $6k repair bill down the line.

But oftentimes we either get lazy or forgetful, and disastrous things occur regardless. Some of these folks probably wish that they took a few extra seconds to either clean up that mess, take that stuff out of the car, shut their window, put their shoes away, or whatever minor inconvenience that would've been much easier to deal with than the massive problem they "suddenly" had on their hands.