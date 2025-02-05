Ace Cannon’s Wife and Surviving Children Are Mourning His Death Ace and his wife married in 2021 and shared a significant age gap. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 5 2025, 10:03 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@aceatlarge

Beloved radio host David "Ace" Cannon died on Tuesday, Feb. 4. The other half of Charlotte, N.C.'s popular radio show, Ace & TJ Show, was 56 at the time of his death.

Ace's legacy as an entertainer will live on through him being on Charlotte's airwaves for over two decades. On a personal level, he is survived by his wife and children.

Ace Cannon's wife, Amanda, was the love of his life.

Ace was married to personal trainer Amanda Cannon. According to The U.S. Sun, Amanda is the radio jock's second wife, as he was previously married to a woman named Shonette. The pair connected in 2017 after meeting at a bar. At the time, Amanda had recently called off her wedding to her college sweetheart. And while some might think that might not be the best time to jump into a relationship, Ace shared that their connection was "love at first sight."

The couple got engaged in February 2020 after he proposed at a restaurant near the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City and married one year later. Amanda and Ace's relationship initially turned heads due to their age difference. The jock was 24 years older than his wife, and they often joked about how people on the street and elsewhere frequently mistook them for father and daughter.

Ace endured the tragic loss of his daughter, Payton, in 2020.

While Ace found his love in his wife, his family suffered a collective tragedy five years before he died. In July 2020, the host's daughter, Payton, passed away at just 21 years old. Payton died while driving north on Brawley School Road in North Carolina near Lightship Drive around 12:15 a.m. when her car veered off the road and crashed into a tree at high speed.