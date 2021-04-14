Fans and Friends Are Paying Tribute to Vine Star Adam Perkins After His Death

Fans and Friends Are Paying Tribute to Vine Star Adam Perkins After His DeathBy Joseph Allen
Apr. 14 2021, Published 10:43 a.m. ET
The death of Vine star Adam Perkins has come as a shock to the many people who used to follow him on the platform. The news has led to tributes pouring in that honor Adam and his legacy, but it's also sparked curiosity about who Adam was, and what his cause of death was. For every person who knew who Adam was, there were many who didn't, and want to better understand the legacy he left behind.
Who was Adam Perkins?
Adam Perkins was most famous on Vine, the now defunct social media app where people posted short, comedic videos. Vine died in 2019, but at that time, Adam had more than 200,000 followers on the platform.
Adam's first and most famous viral Vine was the "Hi, Welcome to Chili’s" video, which shot him to fame shortly after it was posted. Adam also posted a number of videos that featured his twin brother, Patrick.
What was Adam Perkin's cause of death?
It was Adam's brother who made the announcement that Adam had died. In a post on Instagram, Patrick memorialized his brother. "My brother, Adam Perkins, passed away this previous Sunday, 4-11-21," he wrote. "I can’t even really put into words what this loss means for me.
"Being a twin is a very central part of my identity. It’s all I've known and I'm struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him: my best friend."
"I love you, my best friend Adam," Patrick concluded. "1997-forever."
Patrick has not yet announced what his brother's cause of death was, and the information also hasn't been reported on elsewhere. Although the reasons for Adam's death remain a mystery, there were many who focused instead on what Adam had meant to them.
Tributes to Adam poured in from fans and friends.
After his death was announced, tributes began to come in from some people who knew him well, and from others who only knew him from the videos he posted on viral.
"This past weekend my forever best friend and ex-boyfriend passed, and I’ve been devastated," Adam's close friend and ex-boyfriend Kelton Elliott wrote in his tribute.
"I am actually devastated that Adam Perkins died," one Twitter user wrote. "The '*gasp* adam!' and 'hi welcome to Chilli's' vines are two of my favorites and ones I quote constantly. I feel awful for his brother. May he rest in peace."
"I'm at a loss for words," another wrote. "Thinking of you and your family. You and Adam have been making me smile since 2014, love you both."
Regardless of how he died, it's clear that there was still plenty of love for Adam and his brother online. Although Vine may have disappeared a few years ago, it's managed to create a lasting bond between those who watched Adam's videos and the people in front of the camera. Social media can be a toxic place, but sometimes, it can create connections that last past the end of the platform that forged them.