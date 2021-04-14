Fans and Friends Are Paying Tribute to Vine Star Adam Perkins After His Death

Adam Perkins was most famous on Vine, the now defunct social media app where people posted short, comedic videos. Vine died in 2019, but at that time, Adam had more than 200,000 followers on the platform.

Adam's first and most famous viral Vine was the "Hi, Welcome to Chili’s" video, which shot him to fame shortly after it was posted. Adam also posted a number of videos that featured his twin brother, Patrick.