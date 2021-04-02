13 Influencers Who Were Canceled Just as Quickly as They Got Famous

Making a living off of garnering likes on the internet is serious business and there are millions and millions of people all over the world who are trying to carve out their own niche to produce specific content that folks want to linger on a bit before scrolling onto the next thing to consume: whether it's to cure their boredom, learn how to fix something in their home, acquire a new skill, or just let off some steam, it looks like there's an Influencer for everything.

But there are levels to Influencer-ship on the internet, too and some people manage to reach stratospheric heights of wealth and prominence and a long-lasting, loyal audience base that sticks by them for years, even throughout alleged scandals and controversies.

And then there are folks who have ridiculously speedy precipitations, only for said prominence to come crashing down almost as quickly as their popularity began.