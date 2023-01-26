Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Getty Images Adam Scott and His Wife Have Been Married for Almost 20 Years and Have Two Kids By Joseph Allen Jan. 26 2023, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

Thanks to roles in everything from Parks and Recreation to Severance, Adam Scott has created a unique and fascinating career working in TV. Now, following a recent appearance on the Boy Meets World podcast, some fans of the actor want to know more about his wife, Naomi. Adam has said that he couldn't have the life he has without her, which only made many fans more curious about who she is.

Who is Adam Scott's wife, Naomi?

Naomi Scott is a producer who started her career working as an assistant on the TV show Crank Yankers. She's best known for producing films like Other People and the TV show Ghosted, which starred her husband. Her work seems to have slowed down some in recent years, but it turns out that Adam and Naomi didn't actually meet through their Hollywood connections.

Instead, they met at a bar on Sunset Blvd. in 1998. According to an article in The New York Times, Naomi asked Adam if he had a backup plan to performing. He did not, but thankfully, things worked out well for them both in the end, and they were married in 2005. They've kept their relationship relatively private, but Adam has discussed the role his wife plays in his life on several occasions.

"I couldn’t do it without Naomi," he said during an interview with SheKnows. "We have a great partnership at home and professionally, so it makes the family juggling act that much easier when we can all be together. We try to keep the kids grounded and away from all of the Hollywood stuff so they can be kids as long as possible."

Naomi and Adam have two children together.

As Adam alluded to, he and Naomi share two kids together: Graham and Frankie. Adam and Naomi have done a remarkably good job keeping their kids out of the spotlight: Her Instagram is private and he rarely posts pictures of his family. On the occasions when he has posted pictures of his whole family, everyone looks healthy, happy, and remarkably normal.

"Tough to put into words how lucky I am to have a partner as brilliant, hilarious and beautiful as @nfscott," Adam wrote in a Mother's Day tribute on Instagram. "I marvel at what an incredible mother she is—and the kind, smart, caring people our kids are as a result. She’s been holding down the fort for months as I attempt to parent by zoom—and deserves a year of Mother’s Days. So granted. Wait, can I do that?"

