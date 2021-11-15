The Women of 'Addicted to Marriage' Are All Looking for Their Next Mr. Right

You might have thought you'd seen it all, as far as TLC reality shows are concerned. But when Addicted to Marriage premieres on Nov. 15, 2021, you'll realize you were sorely mistaken.

The show follows four women who love to get married so much that they've been married a combined 20 times. Now, they're ready to be married again, but they each have their hang-ups when it comes to saying "I do" once more.