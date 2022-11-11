'Grey's Anatomy' Star Adelaide Kane Is Dating *THIS* Dutch Model!

Over the years, Grey’s Anatomy has introduced us to a long list of characters who have come, gone, and then come back again — and this season has been no exception.

Soon, we'll see the exit of veteran Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo — who makes her final appearance sometime in Season 19. News of her impending departure has left both the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and longtime Grey’s fans in shambles. Luckily, a few new cast members signed on to the show to fill the void.