Adele Claimed Her Former Mansion Was Haunted and It Sat on the Market for 14 Years The mansion boasts 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms — plenty of room for ghosts to play hide-and-seek! Just kidding... By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 24 2025, 8:53 a.m. ET

Imagine having someone like Adele — whose hits like "Rolling in the Deep" and "Someone Like You" have stood the test of time — rent your mansion. Sounds like a property owner's dream, right? Not quite. For Nicholas Sutton, owner of the stunning Lock House in Partridge Green, West Sussex, Adele's brief stay in 2012 apparently doomed the property’s future.

The 10-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate, nestled on 32 sprawling acres, was Adele’s temporary home while she completed renovations on another property. But, during her February 2012 interview with Anderson Cooper, Adele confessed that her stay at Lock House was far from cozy because she believed it was haunted. Curious about Adele’s ghostly experiences, the mansion’s eerie past, and what’s next for this alleged haunted estate? Let’s dive in.

Adele claimed her former mansion was haunted, said she heard "rattling noises."

During her stay at Lock House in West Sussex in 2012, Adele confessed to Anderson, "This bit is quite scary really," per the New York Daily News. She also shared with a friend, who later spilled the details to London's The Sun, per the media outlet, that she heard "rattling noises" and believed an uninvited guest, a ghost, was haunting the mansion.

The friend also revealed, "Adele was so excited to be renting such a lavish property, but it has not turned out as happily as it should have." They added, "She is convinced it is haunted. She knows about its religious history — and it’s a big place to be in on your own in the dead of night." In fact, the friend said Adele was so scared that she hired a female bodyguard to stay with her.

The mansion’s eerie backstory only adds to the suspense. In the 1970s, Lock House served as a convent, which likely housed priests, nuns, and other members of a religious community. After Nicholas purchased the property in 2003 and gave it a luxurious remodel, it seemed fit for a global superstar like Adele. But even the upgrades weren't enough to make Adele feel comfortable.

Ultimately, Adele was so unsettled that she decided not to renew her lease after just six months. Now, 14 years later, Lock House remains on the market, with a £5,995,000 price tag (roughly $7.4 million). According to The Times, one buyer came close to sealing the deal but backed out after learning of Adele’s spooky experience.

Source: Right Move The private cottage located on the grounds of the mansion Adele rented in 2012.

The owner of Adele's former mansion blames her "haunted" theory for making it "unsellable."

Nicholas, the owner of Adele's former pad, claims the property is now "unsellable," blaming her "haunted" theory for tarnishing its reputation. He also revealed that her remarks have "negatively impacted future marketing." To breathe new life into the estate, Sutton is now proposing to transform the property into three houses and a cottage, per The Times. This comes after a previous plan to split the mansion into five flats was rejected.

The Lock House, situated in the picturesque countryside of West Sussex, boasts luxurious amenities like indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, a game room, a tennis court, and even a helicopter pad. The property also offers stunning views of South Downs.