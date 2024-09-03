Home > Entertainment > Music Adele Is Not Retiring, but We Might Not See Her for a Long Time Adele might not be on-stage for "an incredibly long time" after November. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 3 2024, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Few singers have had a more extraordinary run of success over the last 15 years than Adele. The singer's sultry, beautiful voice has propelled her records to enormous success and landed her an arm-full of Grammys as well.

At a recent concert in Munich, though, Adele sparked rumors that she would be retiring from music altogether. Now, many want to know what the truth behind these rumors might be and whether we'll be seeing Adele at any point moving forward.

Did Adele retire?

Adele did not retire, but that doesn't mean we're going to see her any time soon. At that Munich concert, she announced that after her Las Vegas residency concludes in November, she plans to take a lengthy break from music. "I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it," Adele said in a video of the event that was released. "I want to live the new life that I have been building."

She continued by saying that she might not take the stage again "for an incredibly long time." The news was understandably devastating for many of her fans, but Adele has clearly thought long and hard about this decision, and it seems like she's ready to take a break from the spotlight. She didn't get into specifics about how long that break might be, so while it isn't a full retirement, it does seem like it might be quite a while.

Adele has had an eventful five years.

The past five years have been remarkably eventful for Adele on both personal and professional fronts. She announced her separation from Simon Konecki in 2019 and has been in a relationship with mega-agent Rich Paul since 2021. There has been speculation about whether they are engaged, but both Rich and Adele have been as quiet as possible about their connection.

“but after that [10 shows in Vegas], i will not see you for an incredibly long time… i just need a rest. i’ve spent the last 7 years building the life for myself, I want to live it now. I want to live my new life I’ve been building” — Adele pic.twitter.com/LwviKRcVAe — fran sainz⁵⁵🍷 (@adeledrinkswine) August 31, 2024 Source: Twitter/@adeledrinkswine

Her show in Munich at the end of August marked the end of a 10-show residency in the city, and the singer will now return to Las Vegas to complete her residency there, which will also consist of 10 shows. "It has been amazing. I just need a rest," Adele said after thanking everyone who had come to her shows in Munich.

Adele is no stranger to stepping away from the limelight. She has historically retreated away from public view in between her albums for long stretches of time, and seems to have no desire to constantly be in the public eye. Between the release of her album "25" in 2015 and her album "30" in 2021, she was largely out of the limelight for six years.