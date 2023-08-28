Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Adele "They Won't Bother You Again, My Darling" — Adele Defends Fan at Her Vegas Residency During a recent show for her Vegas residency, Adele stopped in the middle of her performance to defend a fan from a security guard. By Allison DeGrushe Aug. 28 2023, Published 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As if we couldn't love Adele more! During her Las Vegas concert on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, the Grammy-winning singer paused the show in the middle of performing "Water Under the Bridge" to defend a young fan against security.

The incident was captured by multiple people in the audience, including the fan in question, and has since gone viral on social media. With that said, keep scrolling to see how it all went down. Plus, stick around to hear what the internet had to say about our queen Adele's heroism.

Adele paused her Vegas concert to defend a fan from a security guard.

On Aug. 27, the fan (@juanp_lastra) uploaded a three-minute video to TikTok that showed what went down during the concert. Adele told the crowd they could finally stand up before kicking off the intro to "Water Under the Bridge," and it's safe to say the young fan was excited to hear the love song.

As the fan stood and sang along, a security guard approached him, not for the first time that night. The tense situation caught Adele's attention, and she stopped the show to talk to those directly involved.

@juanp_lastra Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be. I’m also sorry that I didnt respond back to anyrhing you asked me. you started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing. I had been planning to come to this concert for over a year and I finally had the opportunity to come see most beautiful glorious woman this earth has gotten. I still can not wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me. I did not expected everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her but I honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me I just was in awe with the master piece I was watching with my own eyes. I did not have time for them haters. @Adele Access #adele #weekendswithadele #lasvegas #ceasarspalace🇵🇷 ♬ original sound - juanp_lastra

"What is going on with that young fan there?" the singer asked while pointing into the crowd. "He's been bothered so much since I came on for standing up. What's going on with him?" Adele then addressed the security guard in question, asking him, "What are you doing? Why are you all bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please?" This garnered a roar of applause and cheers from the audience.

Speaking directly to the enthusiastic fan, Adele said, "They won't bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show." As the crowd continued to cheer the "Skyfall" vocalist on, she repeated her message to security: "Leave him alone."

"Sorry, guys. He's been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him," Adele explained to the rest of the audience. "He's here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun."

Source: TikTok / @adeleaccess

The video has been viewed more than 1.9 million times, and the fan thanked Adele in his caption: "Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me so that I could live your concert as it should be."

"I still can not wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me," the superfan added. "I did not expect everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her, but I honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me, I just was in awe with the masterpiece I was watching with my own eyes."

Source: TikTok / @johacxel

Many fellow TikTokers flocked to the comment section to share their appreciation for Adele. "Adele is a legend for this! I love this for you," one person wrote. Another hilariously said, "WHEN PEOPLE ASK WHO MY FAV SUPERHERO IS, I WILL SAY ADELE!"