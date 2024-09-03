Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Adele Adele's Massive Net Worth Means She Can Easily Take a Long Hiatus Adele's mega net worth means that she can easily rest on her laurels for, well, the rest of her life — and then some. By Melissa Willets Published Sept. 3 2024, 2:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Singer Adele announced in September 2024 that she is going to be taking a long hiatus from music following her incredibly successful Las Vegas residency. While fans will miss hearing new songs from one of the most soulful voices in a generation, Adele's mega net worth means that she can easily rest on her laurels for, well, the rest of her life — and then some.

Article continues below advertisement

So just how much money is the "Hello" crooner worth? Read on to find out what Adele's bank balance is if she literally doesn't do another thing and retires for good (please say this isn't so, however!).

Article continues below advertisement

Adele's net worth really ballooned when she started her Las Vegas residency.

As of early September 2024, Adele had just 10 shows left to go in her Las Vegas residency, which launched in November 2022. She was estimated to earn up to $2 million per show, banking a total of $105 million over the course of the hugely successful run at Caesar's Palace. All told, with Adele becoming a household name in 2008, the British singer is worth an astonishing $220 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Adele singer/songwriter Net worth: $220 million Adele is a British singer/songwriter who has won 16 Grammys over the course of her career. Birth name: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins Birthdate: May 5, 1988

May 5, 1988 Birthplace: Tottenham, London

Tottenham, London Mother: Penny Adkins

Penny Adkins Father: Marc Evans

Marc Evans Education: BRIT School

BRIT School Children: Angelo, b. 2012

Article continues below advertisement

Adele told fans, "I will not see you for an incredibly long time."

While performing in Munich, Germany, Adele informed fans that she would be taking an indefinite break from music. "I will not see you for an incredibly long time," she shared with the audience, adding, "I just need a rest."

It makes sense, after the whirlwind of success that led to her multi-million dollar net worth. Consider that her album "30" outsold the other top 50 albums combined that were released that year, per Forbes.

Article continues below advertisement

Indeed, the star has sold hundreds of thousands of albums, won 16 Grammys, and even took home an Academy Award for her song "Skyfall" from the James Bond film of the same name.

Adele has been a fixture on the music scene since the early 2000s, with her residency clearly taking a toll on her health (the singer has had to cancel shows due to her health) and so, as downcast as we are to bid her adieu for a while, it seems she truly does deserve some time off.

Article continues below advertisement

Adele kissing Rich Paul and her son during the ‘When We Were Young’ performance! #WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/KLxnLQyxLN — alina (@adkinsupremacy_) November 19, 2022

Adele may be planning a wedding during her time off.

After divorcing her first husband Simon Konecki circa 2020 — and potentially losing as much as $100 million due to not having a prenuptial agreement — Adele found love again with Paul Rich.