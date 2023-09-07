Home > Gaming Kick Boss Wants Adin Ross to Visit North Korea and Interview Kim Jong Un It's doubtful Adin Ross could get into North Korea for an interview with Kim Jong Un on a Kick stream, but stranger things have happened. By Jon Bitner Sep. 7 2023, Published 5:42 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The gist: Kick boss Eddie Craven suggested streamer Adin Ross do a stream in North Korea

Adin joked an interview with Kim Jong Un on stream could help with "world peace"

Adin's chances of actually getting into North Korea are incredibly slim because of travel restrictions

Controversial streamer Adin Ross was one of the first big content creators to join Kick, a burgeoning streaming platform that’s a popular Twitch alternative. The streamer has amassed more than 600 thousand followers since joining — and if a recent statement from Kick boss Eddie Craven is to be believed, Eddie wants Adin to visit North Korea to collaborate with Kim Jong Un for his massive community.

But was Eddie being serious? Does he really want an Adin Ross Kim Jong Un Kick stream? And if so, what would it look like? Here’s everything we know about the unlikely collaboration and potential interview.

Is Adin Ross interviewing Kim Jong Un on Kick?

While Eddie's suggestion for Adin to interview Kim Jong Un might be serious, there’s little chance of it becoming a reality. For one, there doesn’t seem to be any logical reason for Kim Jong Un to agree to an interview with Kick (especially with the controversial Adin). There’s also the issue of Adin getting to North Korea, as US citizens can’t gain entry to North Korea with a standard passport and instead require special permission from the government.

Source: Kick

Crazier things have happened, and since Kim Jong Un has a penchant for creating unexpected friendships (such as Dennis Rodman), the interview can’t be entirely ruled out. Eddie would obviously love to have the event happen on Kick, as it would no doubt bring new eyes to the platform.

“I know it sounds like I’m f***ing around, but I swear to god going to North Korea and give them a chance to show their world off, I think this could happen, let’s give it a crack,” Eddie said to Adin during a recent stream. “Have a think about it, no pressure.” Adin also appears to be on board with the plan, who told Eddie “I won’t let you down.” Adin went on to say, “maybe I was born on here to solve world peace.”

Eddie even tries to provide Adin with some reasons why Kim Jong Un would be willing to chat with the content creator — though it still seems a bit far-fetched.

owner of Stake, Eddie says he wants to send Adin Ross to North Korea to reclaim the $41 Million that was stolen 😭 pic.twitter.com/Xg0MsffzBo — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) September 7, 2023

“North Korea wants to prove they are a real nation, right? They want to prove they have good cities and education, they could use you as propaganda.”

However, Eddie has an ulterior motive for the North Korea trip. Beyond Kick, he’s also the co-founder of Stake.com, a gambling website that was recently hit with a hack costing upward of $40 million. A hacker group known as Lazarus is allegedly involved in the incident, and they’re based out of North Korea. Fans were quick to respond to the news, with most of them finding the idea of an Adin/Kim Jong Un stream ridiculous.