Adin Ross's Take on Hot Tub Streams on Twitch Has Folks on the Internet Divided By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 24 2023, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

For the longest time now, Twitch streamers and public controversies have gone hand in hand. The popular streaming platform allows content creators to play video games or otherwise document their lives in front of an audience, but many of its more popular users have been subject to various scandals. In 2022 alone, content creators have faced scrutiny over sexual assault, gambling, domestic abuse, and bodily harm (just to name a few).

One of the most egregious offenders is streamer Adin Ross. Reportedly, this content creator rose to prominence with his livestreams of games like NBA 2K20 and Grand Theft Auto V. However, he has been in hot water over several controversial statements he's made in the past. Now, he's facing scrutiny after urging Twitch to ban hot tub streams from the platform. Let's break down the problematic streamer's problematic takes.

Source: Instagram Adin Ross, who was previously banned from Twitch

Adin Ross calls for Twitch to ban hot tub streams. The internet reacts.

Hot tub streams on Twitch are exactly what they sound like: live streams of content creators (typically those who identify as female) who chat with their viewers while resting in hot tubs. According to a report by Insider, the trend initially emerged back in 2020 and has commonly helped content creators increase their viewership on the platform. The subgenre has become so prolific that Twitch even implemented hot tub streams in their own category, entitled "Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches."

Folks have been long divided over the state of hot tub streams since its inception, but Adin has decided to chime in with a rather lukewarm take on the subject. In a recent stream that took place in late January 2023, Adin expressed his beliefs that hot tub streams should not be allowed on the platform. He calls this form of streaming "softcore porn." "It's promoting poison in the brain," he claims. "It's feeding their addiction to j--king off, which is a serious problem we have."

Says a man who clout chases after sex workers for views. One of the most disrespectful person I have ever met. Him and his team are time wasters with no respect for woman or their time. — AdrianaChechikTV (@ChechikTv) January 23, 2023

Many have spoken out against Adin's statements, believing that he comes from a place of hypocrisy. Streamer HasanAbi took to Twitter claiming that "lil bro just wants to corner the market," citing Adin's tendencies to openly creep on female sex workers as part of his content while touting a moral high ground in his stance on hot tub streams. Another person on Twitter also decries Adin, claiming "They only like women when they can exploit them, but their mind changes when they become competition."