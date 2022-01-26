'Adults Adopting Adults' Highlights the Intricacies of Chosen Family

The seemingly bizarre 10-part series — which will follow six unique stories of adult adoption — premieres on Jan. 31, 2022.

Several of said adoption stories focus on people who experienced childhood neglect, battled rough upbringings (one subject desperately wanting "stability"), or wish they had started a family in their younger years. One of the stranger stories, however, follows an elderly German prince living in the U.S. who is seeking an adult son to care for him and take on his royal title after his death.