'Age of Attraction' Final 10 Bring Their Love "A-Game"—Here Are Their Instagrams (SPOILERS) All's fair in love and war — including large age gaps. By Ivy Griffith Published March 27 2026, 12:39 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Age of Attraction. When it comes to Netflix's new dating series Age of Attraction, anything is fair game. Including massive age gap relationships that raise eyebrows. It's all in pursuit of love, of course. So, all's fair in love and war.

Article continues below advertisement

The series follows 40 contestants who look to match with people significantly older or younger, mostly because they say they feel out of step with people their own age. Going into the finale, 10 contestants (five couples) were left. Here are their Instagrams so you can catch up with them.

Libby is a 22-year-old from San Diego.

Libby is 22 years old and lives in San Diego, Calif. She works as a social media manager and aggressively leans into being an extrovert, determined to meet at least one new person every day. She has an eye for an older man with a little bit of cash under his belt, musing, “I like to think I'm a hopeless romantic with a little bit of delusion in the best way possible" (excerpts via Tudum).

Article continues below advertisement

Pfeifer is 23 years old.

Pfeifer is 23 and lives in Seattle, Wash., where she works as a graphic designer. She calls herself a “whirlwind of fun with a waist that could slice through ice."

Article continues below advertisement

Chris is 26.

Chris is 26 and a self-proclaimed millionaire who works as a business owner and public speaker. He holds tight to his Lebanese roots, saying of his family that they "went through hell and back to give me the life I have."

Article continues below advertisement

John is a 27-year-old software salesman.

John sells software where he lives in Miamia, Fla. Frequently mistaken for Prince Harry, the Floridian also owns a clothing brand and has his heart set on a "natural woman."

Article continues below advertisement

Logan is 29.

Logan is a 29-year-old corporate purchaser who hails from Dallas, Texas. He's not ready for kids, but he's an only child and leans into the stereotypes, joking, “My parents only had one child. You stop when you reach perfection."

Article continues below advertisement

Leah is 40.

As a flight attendant, 40-year-old Leah calls Los Angeles home. She "really really" wants a husband, and she's got her eyes on younger men. But she does have one hard and fast rule: "You need to be old enough to drink."

Article continues below advertisement

Derrick is 43 years old.

Derrick is a medical sales specialist and one of the oldest contestants on the show. He's earning his pilot's license and is an eternal optimist, so his quest for love won't run through anyone who's pessimistic.

Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa is 49.

At nearly 50 years old, 49-year-old salon owner Vanessa knows what she wants. She considers herself "free as a bird" and muses, “I look and act young for my age, so I want someone that can match my energy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew is 38.

Andrew, a 38-year-old bar owner from Baltimore, dreams of living out a rom-com, saying of his choice to join the show, “I’m Jude Law in The Holiday, and I want my fairy-tale ending."

Article continues below advertisement

Theresa is 54.

Another of the oldest contestants on the show, 54-year-old Theresa is a stylist from Evanston, Ill. She's done it all in her life, including careers as yoga teacher, stylist, model, and former semi-professional baseball player.

Article continues below advertisement