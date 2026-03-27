'Age of Attraction's' Vanessa and Logan Reveal Whether or Not They're Still Together The duo faced not only their age gap but also lifestyle differences, and the fact that they live in different states. By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 27 2026, 9:49 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Age of Attraction. Netflix aired the very first season of its newest reality dating show, Age of Attraction, in March of this year. The show's premise is certainly a unique one, albeit with unfortunate timing. Testing to see if maturity is truly a factor, contestants go on dates while unaware of how old the other person is. Premiering a show about age not mattering, in a post-Epstein world, is ... a choice.

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Arguably the show's most successful couple, Vanessa Drozda and Logan Goodrid got engaged in the season finale. Despite their 20-year age gap, 49-year-old Vanessa and 29-year-old Logan insisted they'd be together forever. Now, nearly a year after filming, fans want to know if the pair really are still going strong.

Source: Netflix

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Are Logan and Vanessa still together after meeting on 'Age of Attraction'?

As of March 26, the couple is still in love, as evidenced by Vanessa's Instagram. The reality star posted photos of her and Logan, along with the caption, "Not everyone believed in us, but we believed in each other." She has a point, as the duo faced not only their age gap but also lifestyle differences, and the fact that they live in different states. Furthermore, both of their loved ones voiced concern about the relationship. Yet, they've obviously proven everyone wrong.

Fans will have to wait until the Age of Attraction reunion comes out on April 1 to see how Logan and Vanessa make their relationship work. That said, the episode's teaser has confirmed that they're still going strong. At one point in the teaser, Logan stated the obvious by saying, "I mean we have gone through a lot of s--t". At another point in the clip, Vanessa expressed her desire to inspire others. She shared, "I'm hoping that people can see this and feel like this is OK."

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Fans don't think it will last.

Despite Logan and Vanessa proving everyone wrong, fans still don't think the couple will make it to their vows. The general consensus is that now that Age of Attraction has aired, and Logan and Vanessa can each see what the other said about them in their confessionals, they'll split up after the media has moved on from their love story. Sites such as Reddit are full of posts like this, "Is that the couple where it seemed like they were breaking up [...] only for him to propose to her?"