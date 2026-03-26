Here's What to know About When The Season 11 'Southern Charm' Reunion Was Filmed The season was filmed in the spring and summer of 2025. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 26 2026, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Longtime fans of the Bravo series Southern Charm are almost always ready for what comes next in the series, but until that time comes, they want to know when the Season 11 reunion was filmed. A Bravo reunion has a way of airing out the most dramatic parts of a season of any given show in at least two full episodes, and it adds the drama that fans live for.

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The same goes for Southern Charm. And, since Season 11 was full of some new faces, unexpected breakups, and fresh relationships, it's important to suss out when the reunion was filmed. Figuring out that timeline also helps fans understand where the stars of the series are today, because the real life drama is, well, real too.

Source: Bravo

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When was the 'Southern Charm' Season 11 reunion filmed?

Season 11 of Southern Charm was filmed over the spring and summer months in 2025. It wasn't until early 2026 that the reunion was filmed, per Bravo. In February 2026, the cast traveled to New York City to film the two-part reunion special. That means they had several months to ruminate in the aftermath of the season before they had to relive it all again with host Andy Cohen.

Ahead of the reunion, Craig Conover spoke with The Daily Dish to tease the reunion. He said that it would be, for fans, what it "always is." The meaning behind that is a little vague, but if he means dramatic and cathartic all at the same time, then that checks. He did add, however, that when he and his co-stars and friends got together to go over the season, it was more about figuring things out than lashing out. They've really grown up, it seems. Well, for the most part.

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"It seems like a lot of us were more resolution-[driven] that day instead of conflict-driven," Craig told The Daily Dish. He also added, "As we get older, our perspective increases on things that matter." This isn't a cast of strangers who go their separate ways once filming is over. They still have to see each other, either socially or just around town, and they seem to get that now, more than ever.

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Some 'Southern Charm' fans are ready for the show to end.

Craig's comments about the cast maturing and getting a little older inadvertently go hand in hand with what some fans see as a means to an end. With an older cast, there is less of the trivial drama and more of the real drama that make the stakes a little higher than with shows of 20-something casts. Southern Charm fans saw that after Season 11 ended. And when the drama isn't as real, it can be silly to watch older reality TV stars argue about trivial things.