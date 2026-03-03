Off the Market! Molly From 'Southern Charm' Officially Has a New Main Squeeze “I have been recently dating someone for the past few months.” By Tatayana Yomary Published March 3 2026, 2:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mollyaoconell

Fans of Bravo’s Southern Charm know that it’s pretty common for cast members to hook up. Whether they engage in a brief fling or show potential for having a long-standing relationship, there are usually a few cast members who explore one another. That said, Molly O’Connell was a bit of a unicorn who openly shared that she was living a celibate lifestyle.

Relationship statuses can change as fast as a New York minute. While Molly did have a brief fling with a castmate, it didn’t lead to a full-blown relationship. However, word on the street is that Molly is off the market. So, who is Molly from Southern Charm dating? Here’s everything that we know.

Who is Molly from ‘Southern Charm’ dating?

And just like that, another bombshell has been taken. In a December 2025 interview with The Daily Dish, Molly revealed that she’s in a relationship. “I have been recently dating someone for the past few months,” she told the outlet. "He's my boyfriend."

She shared that her beau has lived in Charleston, S.C., for quite some time and is from the South. However, she made a point of not sharing any details about what he looks like. That said, she did open up about his hobbies, sharing that he's a guitar player and quite a musician, which is something they have in common.

Interestingly, Shep Rose, who had past encounters with Molly, had positive things to say about her main squeeze. “He’s a talented guy,” Shep added during the joint interview. He also shared that he’s a “super, super good guy” and that he approves of the relationship.

Molly and Shep had a brief entanglement.

Fans of the series know that Molly has always found Shep attractive. In fact, on Season 10 Episode 6, she went as far as stating that he’s just her type.

"Shep is undeniably a handsome man. He's extremely intelligent; He's very open-minded," she shared in a confessional. "Overall, I think Shep is definitely up there for me."

It appears that the attraction lasted for a moment, or a few moments, we should say. Fans watched as the pair locked lips during the Season 10 finale. Naturally, fans had questions about the pairing and if the two had potential for a true relationship. And of course, Andy came in hot at the Season 10 reunion with questions for the pair, starting with a general update on where they stood at the time. "I mean, we might've hung out after,” Molly told Andy Cohen during the Season 10 reunion. "We had some adult fun," Shep shared.

Interestingly, Shep went on to share that the pair may have had a chance of giving things a real shot. However, he revealed that, since he was leaving town, the pair had another hookup. Andy asked Molly whether Shep “left her satisfied,” and she said, “She had a lot of fun.”