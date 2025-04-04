The 'Southern Charm' Season 10 Reunion Was Filmed Shortly Before Its Airdate The Season 10 reunion of 'Southern Charm' was filmed not that long ago. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 4 2025, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

And just like that, Season 10 of Southern Charm has come to a close! In true fashion, the latest season of the hit reality show wrapped up with a dramatic two-part reunion special, where the cast came together to dish out all the juicy details of the season and whatever drama has unfolded since filming wrapped.

The two-part reunion aired on March 27 and April 3, 2025, but here's the burning question: When was it actually filmed? Here's everything you need to know, including all the behind-the-scenes secrets!

Source: Bravo

When was the 'Southern Charm' Season 10 reunion filmed?

As it turns out, the Season 10 reunion of Southern Charm was filmed on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in the heart of New York City!

The stage was set, and host Andy Cohen took his seat to get down to business with cast members Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rodrigo Reyes, Shep Rose, Jarrett "JT" Thomas, Salley Carson, and Molly O'Connell, as they unpacked every wild moment from the season.

Source: Bravo

But wait — there's more! The iconic Charleston legend herself, Patricia Altschul, made her first-ever reunion appearance, bringing her signature charm to the stage. Do you want to know the best part? The reunion set was designed to reflect her gorgeous Charleston home. How freakin' amazing is that?!

Filming kicked off bright and early at 11:30 a.m. EST and wrapped up just after 7 p.m. EST, giving the cast plenty of time to hash out all the drama. From heartfelt moments, like Madison revealing she was expecting a baby girl, to some tense confrontations, it was a day packed with emotion. But here's the kicker — this was one reunion where not a single tissue was needed! Now, that's very rare in the world of Southern Charm (and really, the entire Bravo universe)!

Is there a Season 11 of 'Southern Charm'?

At the time of writing, Season 11 of Southern Charm hasn't started production. However, fans shouldn't worry because cameras will likely be rolling soon! Typically, filming begins shortly after the reunion airs, so it's just a matter of time before they get back to work.

As for the cast, most of the familiar faces from Season 10 will probably return for the new season — but there's one big shake-up. On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Leva Bonaparte announced that she's leaving the show. She took to Instagram to share the news, revealing it's simply time for her to move on and focus on other areas of her life, especially spending more quality time with her loved ones.

"Wanted to let you know that although this year was so fun — I'll be stepping away from Southern Charm this year on great terms!" Leva wrote on social media. "I am in a place now in my life where I want to have time to focus on Boys and my Joys. And need some time for a life reset on what is aligned for me."