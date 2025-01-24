Shep Rose Revealed What Happened That Ended His Relationship With Sienna Evans Shep and Sienna had a whirlwind romance. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 24 2025, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@relationshep; @sienna.evans

When Season 10 of Southern Charm premiered, Shep Rose was, well, charmed by Sienna Evans, his new long distance girlfriend. But outside of the show, in real time, the couple already called it quits. So what happened between Shep and Sienna on Southern Charm? It looks like viewers could see the downfall of the relationship shortly after they get used to seeing Shep with a new lady.

Outside of Southern Charm, Shep has publicly shared what went down between him and Sienna that ruined what they had. Before Sienna, Shep dated co-star Taylor Ann Green for two years. They ended things in 2022, and when Shep shared his relationship details with Sienna during Season 10, he couldn't help but compare the two women. Now, however, all of that was apparently for nothing, since things didn't end great between Shep and Sienna.

Source: Bravo

What happened between Shep and Sienna on 'Southern Charm'?

Although the beginning of Shep and Sienna's relationship plays out during Season 10 of Southern Charm, as of January 2025, they are no longer together. He confirmed as much at the end of 2024, even before the season premiered. Talk about giving away spoilers. But in January, he opened up about it more on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast.

He shared on the podcast that after he had already paid for a flight for Sienna during their long distance relationship, he took issue with her asking him to pay for another flight that he believed she had purchased herself. When it turned out that she hadn't purchased her ticket, Shep shared his issue with Sienna, and it turned into something a bit bigger.

I could care less about the purity of Sienna's intentions with Shep and and I am LIVING for her effortlessly making Taylor squirm! 😆 #southerncharm pic.twitter.com/NKTrQg2VvP — Death By Bravo (@deathbybravo) December 20, 2024

"She was like, 'Hey, I've been really busy. Will you just get my flights?'" Shep said on Two Ts in a Pod. "I said yeah, OK, and I bottled it up. And then after the weekend, I said something to her. I said, 'I really need to get this off my chest… I just don't appreciate the way that was handled. I made a lot of plans and I took care of everything... Just meet me somewhere in the middle or near the bell curve somewhere, because I'm not a desperate man who's flying girls around.'"

They took a month-long break after that. But apparently, not long after, they ended things for good. While viewers will have to wait to see exactly what led to the permanent end of their relationship, it seems like the long distance pressure and Sienna's expectations of Shep are a recipe for disaster when it comes to their relationship.

Who is Shep Rose dating now?