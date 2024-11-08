Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Southern Charm JT Just Announced He's Leaving 'Southern Charm' for Good — Here's What We Know "It comes with a heavy heart that I have resigned from 'Southern Charm.'" By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 8 2024, 3:37 p.m. ET Source: bravo; instagram/@jt.jarrett.thomas

It seems that another cast shakeup is coming to Bravo's Southern Charm — after two seasons, Jarrett "JT" Thomas has announced via Instagram that he will be stepping down from the show, to the shock of fans.

Article continues below advertisement

"It comes with a heavy heart to share that I have resigned from Southern Charm," he said in a statement. "Yesterday, I informed Bravo that I will not be participating in the 2-3 ... green room interviews remaining before [Season 10] airs." He has been met with mixed reactions, from fan support to speculation that he may have done something controversial and is now trying to cover his tracks. So, what's really going on? Why is JT leaving Southern Charm?

Source: bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Why is JT leaving 'Southern Charm'?

While it's unclear exactly what the reason for the relative newbie's departure is, as he was intentionally vague in his statement, he heavily alluded to protecting his mental and physical health. "I no longer wish to participate in any ways moving forward with the TV show," he shared. "I will leave it at that for now, while I work on next steps to recover both physically and mentally from what has been an extremely challenging and exhausting year."

Because Season 10 has not yet debuted, there's ample speculation that his "challenging and exhausting year" may have something to do with on-screen drama. After all, reality TV is rife with it.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to his statement, reactions have been mixed. Folks on JT's personal social media page have been supportive, urging him to take care of himself.

Article continues below advertisement

"Nothing is more valuable than your peace," one fan wrote. Another said, "You are my favorite, but glad you are doing what needs to be done for YOU." Generally, folks on his page have been encouraging and sympathetic.

On the other hand, on the reality TV fan page Bravo Betch, where his statement was reposted, comments have been a bit more accusatory. "This screams ... I did something really bad this season and I have to go hide now," one person guessed of the upcoming season. "This has 'I did something really bad and I’m getting out of dodge before it comes to light …' vibes."

Article continues below advertisement

Some fans may recall that JT's departure follows rumors — and a bombshell Instagram post that fans took as a confession — that the star was secretly dating someone outside of the show while filming for Season 10, in which he appeared to have a romance with co-star Venita Aspen. However, it's unclear whether this drama had any bearing on JT's decision to leave.