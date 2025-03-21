'Southern Charm': Venita and JT's Short-Lived Romance Ends in a Messy Breakup "He did me dirty," Venita said about her breakup with JT. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 21 2025, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Season 10 of Southern Charm has quickly come to an end, but it certainly didn't go out without a bang. The long-awaited finale hit viewers with an unexpected update on Venita Aspen and Jarrett "JT" Thomas, and it was just as surprising as their whole rollercoaster of a situationship!

An on-screen graphic revealed that, two months after filming, JT and Venita had officially started dating. But before fans could even get used to the idea, the romance hit a speed bump, and Venita unfollowed JT on social media. The two haven't spoken since their split. So, what happened between them? Here's everything you need to know.

Source: Bravo

What happened between Venita and JT from 'Southern Charm'?

While we may never get the full picture, Venita spilled some serious tea about her and JT's short-lived romance on the Southern Charm After Show and in an tell-all interview with Us Weekly. According to Venita, the drama started when she and JT "stopped talking" after Madison LeCroy and Ryan Albert's party. Then, "summer came and went," and in a shocking twist, when Venita got back to Charleston from New York in September 2024, she and JT quickly reconnected and "started dating."

But things took a turn in November 2024 when JT posted on Instagram that he had a new girlfriend. Turns out, that girlfriend was not Venita — it was someone named Ali Pereless. Venita admitted to Us Weekly that that's how she found out JT was seeing someone else, and while they hadn't talked about being exclusive, she was still blindsided.

"I think it would've been nice to just have him be like, 'Hey by the way, I'm dating someone else, and I've decided to go with her versus you,'" Venita said. "I would not have cared. I'm like, 'Oh my God, I appreciate you so much for saying something, being kind about it.' But he didn't do that." And so, Venita didn't hold back at all on the Southern Charm After Show, saying, "He did me dirty. And now it's, 'I'll put your head on a f--king stake.'"

Venita and JT clash hard during the 'Southern Charm' Season 10 reunion.

Venita went on to reveal that after JT made his new relationship public, she allegedly began receiving hate DMs from his new girlfriend. That's when Venita decided to cut ties with JT, stepping away for a full six months before they reunited to film the Southern Charm Season 10 reunion in February 2025.

Speaking of the reunion, Venita teased via Us Weekly that fans can expect some serious drama when she confronts JT about their tumultuous relationship. Although Venita admitted she was "sad" after the reunion taping, she briefly considered the possibility of a reconciliation. But after JT allegedly left her hanging in the press, Venita made it crystal clear that there's no going back.

"Now the door's completely shut. Closed and barred. Padlocked. No one's getting here," she confessed. "I was still trying to give him the benefit of the doubt and be like, just communicate with me and talk me through it. … I was willing to give him the chance to be like, 'This is what happened. I'm so sorry. Can we try this again?'"

But once Venita saw JT "trying to paint me as the liar and not standing up for me" in the midst of accusations that she was a "homewrecker," she knew the deal. "That says a lot about who he is. And I cannot be with someone like that," she concluded.