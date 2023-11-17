Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Southern Charm JT of 'Southern Charm': His Job, Net Worth, Celeb Connections, and More JT from 'Southern Charm' is a sweet guy looking for love, and he says he hasn't found it because he's been focusing on his career. So what is his job anyway? By Sarah Walsh Nov. 17 2023, Published 9:14 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jarrett.thomasjt

On an episode of Southern Charm, Jarrett "JT" Thomas opened up about his divorce. He explained that he was young, and the split happened in less than five years.

“I have a good life," he said. "I should be happy. But my whole life was building a career, building a business, and doing an event space, and I can't do this much longer if that makes sense. As you know, I'm about to turn 38 and I don't have a wife or a girlfriend.” So what is the career that took JT away from looking for love all this time?

What is JT's actual job?

Source: Instagram/@jarrett.thomasjt

Known for his vibrant personality and stylish presence on Southern Charm, JT is more than just a reality TV personality. Hailing from Virginia and now calling Charleston, S.C., home, JT has ventured into the world of real estate. And now he's earning his stripes as a savvy real estate agent.

JT is actually the founder of The Inns in Charleston! His Instagram showcases his historic renovations and Airbnb rental properties. Not only does she show the polished final products, but he isn't afraid to show the nitty-gritty either. This handsome man's charm extends beyond the silver screen, and it is poured right into his dedication to his craft and his passion for historical preservation.

JT’s net worth may surprise you.

OK, with all of his real estate ventures, you know he has to have a sizable bank account! While JT's net worth is not public, the range is between $1 million and $5 million. JT diversifies his income streams by renting out luxury properties in Charleston through Airbnb, offering event space, and even delving into merchandising. This multifaceted approach to his career showcases JT's business and entrepreneurial spirit, making him a dynamic addition to the Southern Charm cast.

JT has an interesting connection with 'Southern Charm' alum, Landon Clements.

Southern Charm isn't just about personal drama; it's also about the unexpected friendships that blossom. Jarrett "JT" Thomas found an ally in none other than Southern Charm alum Landon Clements. The two struck up a friendship over the summer, with Landon expressing her excitement and welcoming JT to the Southern Charm family on social media.

Their connection grew as Landon spent time at JT's luxury rental properties, The Inns, in Charleston. This unexpected friendship adds a layer of camaraderie to JT's narrative, showing that beyond the on-screen drama, genuine connections can flourish.