Leva Bonaparte Announces Exit From 'Southern Charm': "Time for a Life Reset" "I'll be stepping away from 'Southern Charm' this year on great terms!" Leva Bonaparte announced on Instagram. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 27 2025, 1:43 p.m. ET

An unexpected development has emerged in the Southern Charm universe, and we've got the inside scoop! Any guesses on what's going down? Now, no worries if you're out of the loop — we've got all the details right here.

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, longtime cast member Leva Bonaparte shocked fans by announcing her exit from the show. But what led to this unexpected move? Stick with us as we break down everything you need to know!

Why is Leva Bonaparte leaving 'Southern Charm'?

After four seasons as a full-time cast member, Leva Bonaparte is saying goodbye to Southern Charm. She made the surprising announcement on Instagram just ahead of the Season 10 reunion, revealing her decision to step away from the show.

So, why the exit? Well, Leva explains that it's simply time for her to move on and focus on other aspects of her life — particularly spending more quality time with her loved ones.

"Wanted to let you know that although this year was so fun — I'll be stepping away from Southern Charm this year on great terms!" she wrote in a heartfelt post on social media. "I am in a place now in my life where I want to have time to focus on Boys and my Joys. And need some time for a life reset on what is aligned for me."

Leva added that while her personal life isn't particularly full of drama, she's got plenty of exciting things in the works! "I don't have a very salacious personal life to share but I do have a lot going on and frankly I'm working on some pretty cool stuff that I hope to share more of soon! I love my friends on Charm [and] wish them the best and I'll show up when they need me."

Now, Leva is not leaving for good — she even revealed that fans will still get glimpses of Leva here and there! She teased that we might see her at a "party or two" in the upcoming seasons of Southern Charm, and she'll also appear in the spinoff Southern Hospitality, which focuses on the staff at the Charleston, S.C. restaurants she owns with her husband, Lamar.

The restaurateur and TV personality wrapped up her statement by saying, "Where you will see me is on Southern Hospitality in full force where I can focus my energy on the business and the show that has really found its footing this year thanks to the fans, the bravo bloggers and the GOAT network @nbc @bravotv!" She reassured fans, "So this isn't TV goodbye! Just maybe a you'll see me a little less! 🫶🏽❤️ love yall!"