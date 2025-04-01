'Southern Charm' Star Craig Conover Is off the Market! Here's Who He's Dating 'Southern Charm' star Craig Conover is dating someone new! By Allison DeGrushe Updated April 1 2025, 4:44 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

In December 2024, reality TV stars Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo split after three years of dating. Paige announced the news during the December 30 episode of her and Hannah Berner's Giggly Squad podcast.

"Craig and I have decided to no longer be together," the Summer House star shared. "I love him, [and] I think he loves me. I think we will remain friends. No one did anything. It wasn't a bad thing." Now, a few months have passed since their break up, and Craig has some exciting updates about his love life. Here's everything you need to know, including who the Southern Charm star is currently dating!

Source: Bravo

Who is 'Southern Charm' star Craig Conover dating?

In a March 28, 2025, report from Us Weekly, a source confirmed that Craig Conover is officially off the market and he's now dating model and influencer Natalie Buffett. The pair seem to be keeping their romance relatively low-key, but they've been spotted together on a couple of Colorado vacations, ringing in the new year with a little getaway.

Craig gave fans a sneak peek into his new relationship during the March 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. In a twist, it was reported that Natalie was actually seen in the audience during the taping! On the late-night talk show, Craig didn't hold back, teasing his blossoming romance and admitting there's someone special in his life. He added, "I'm really happy."

Craig Conover and Natalie Buffett are dating!

When pressed further, Craig shared a bit about his dating style, saying, "When I date, I tend to date only one person at a time." The reality star went on to reflect on how things have unfolded, saying, "I've been seeing someone. I've been reminded that the universe works in crazy ways, and everything happens for a reason." Well, folks, it sounds like love might have found its way to Craig when he least expected it!

Natalie Buffett has dated quite a few high-profile figures in the past.

Now, this isn't the first time Natalie Buffett has been linked to a public figure. In fact, the model is probably best known for her past relationship with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The pair went public with their romance in July 2020 and even adopted two dogs together as part of their former love story. Natalie was even by the three-time Pro Bowler's side at the 2022 NFL Honors, turning heads on the red carpet. But by 2023, news of their breakup hit the headlines and took over social media.

