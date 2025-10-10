Everything To Know About 'Southern Charm's Charley Manley and Her Love Life Charley Manley is already in a love triangle. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 10 2025, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@charleygail

Every new Bravo-lebrity doesn't have to automatically get embroiled with a reality TV romance, but hey, it doesn't hurt to protect your staying power that way. It's hard to say if that's what happens for Charley Manley during her premiere season of Southern Charm, but given the hint of a romance in the Season 11 trailer, fans are wondering about her dating life.

Whether Charley is happily coupled up now, or she's pining after Craig Conover, who is she dating now, after filming for the season is over? In the trailer, it looks like Charley and Salley Carson butt heads over a shared crush on Southern Charm's most eligible bachelor. But since Salley is also the reason for Charley being on the show in the first place, getting involved in a love triangle probably isn't the best move for Charley.

Who is Charley Manley dating on 'Southern Charm'?

According to Charley's Instagram, she might not be dating anyone. Most reality TV stars are taught well in keeping their cards close to their chest when it comes to protecting privacy and in-show storylines before episodes air. However, with Charley being new to the Bravo world, fans might have expected more hints at her love life.

For now, it looks like she is single and happily living her best life that way. Most of Charley's posts are selfies or pictures with friends. She also might have done a bit of an overhaul on social media when she was cast in Southern Charm, because her first post is from February 2025. If she's after a fresh start, maybe that means she's also open to love, whether it's with someone on the show or not.

Per Charley's Bravo bio, she is "a small-town former pageant queen who moved to Charleston to work in the city's thriving art scene." It also says that she is about to turn the heads of single guys in town. Could that also mean turning heads when it comes to the Southern Charm men? That's entirely possible, but Charley appears to be single. At least, for now.

Craig Conover might have a crush on Charley Manley.

In the trailer for Season 11 of Southern Charm, it looks like Craig might have a crush on Charley. As a result, Salley and Charley could find themselves in a love triangle with Craig. Though Salley and Craig are famously just friends, there have been rumors in the past of the pair dating. Salley cleared it up in an episode of Watch What Happens Live in February 2025.

Some fans believe any hint of a love triangle between Craig, Charley, and Salley is all for show, anyway. In a Reddit thread about Season 11 of Southern Charm, some fans questioned why the women would fight over Craig. Another user insisted that it's all "staged" to plump up Charley's storyline on the show in her first season. Someone else said that, likewise, Salley is "thirsty" to remain on the show.