J.D. And Elizabeth Madison Separated on ‘Southern Charm’ — Where Are They Now? J.D. and Elizabeth Madison stirred up plenty of controversy as friends of 'Southern Charm.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 20 2025, 5:26 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Content Warning: This article mentions sexual assault. Bravo's Southern Charm reaches 10 seasons and counting. Through its drama-filled friendships and romantic entanglements, longtime viewers will remember J.D. and Elizabeth Madison, one of Charleston’s more complicated couples. Their relationship played out during the show's earlier seasons, with J.D. often stirring controversy among the cast and Elizabeth navigating life as a socialite and businesswoman.

Article continues below advertisement

Day-one Southern Charm watchers will recall J.D., the show's unofficial cast member, announcing during the Season 5 premiere that they were separating. They haven't been seen on the show since, leaving many to wonder where they are now. Here's what to know.

Article continues below advertisement

Where are JD and Elizabeth Madison from 'Southern Charm' now?

J.D. and Elizabeth often stirred up trouble as friends of Southern Charm. Due to J.D.'s relationship with Thomas Ravenel, the affluent couple didn't always get along with the other cast members. While everyone didn't see it for J.D. and Elizabeth, they had no idea they were having marital woes until the businessman shared the news with Thomas on the show.

"Technically, we've been separated for a couple months now," J.D. said on the show. "I don't like to talk about it much until I know what we're doing, but being in a situation where a large amount of stress hit our family, a lot of the differences that we had became very apparent, and I didn't feel the support that I should have."

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth also confirmed the separation with The Daily Dish in 2018. In the interview, she explained she couldn't explain the exact reason for their split, stating he was an "incredible person, father, and genuine soul." During their marriage, the couple had four children.

Article continues below advertisement

"With time apart, it allowed us to heal and to grow as human beings. We are better people now than we were then. J.D. is, and always has been an amazing father," Elizabeth said. "His dedication to them through all of this has been amazing. I see him clearer now for who he is and I know him better than anybody on this earth. I have seen him go through so much and he just keeps on fighting. He works hard to provide for our family, and to be the best dad in the world."

"He is still a royal pain in the a-- at times, and such an extremist, but he has warmed my heart again, and I am taking things slow," Elizabeth said. "Most importantly, we are spending quality time together, and J.D. has been very supportive through all of this. For now, we remain separated and maintain a wonderful friendship and partnership in raising our children. I take pride in how we chose to handle this, showing support, love, and respect for each other."

Article continues below advertisement

As of this writing, J.D. and Elizabeth remain separated and haven't divorced yet. Both have stayed out of the spotlight, with J.D. scrubbing off his social media and shutting down his restaurant after being involved in a sexual assault case in 2019, per People. Despite the woman who accused him, Susan Johnson's ongoing allegations, J.D. has maintained his innocence.