'Southern Charm' Fans Feel Whit Slagsvol Isn't Telling the Full Story About His Ex-Fiance Whit made his 'Southern Charm' debut in Season 11 through his law school classmate, Shep Rose. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 8 2026, 1:55 p.m. ET

The cast of Bravo's Southern Charm has never had a problem keeping its fanbase's attention. When the long-running series debuted its 11th season in November 2025, fans met a new Charleston, S.C. native, Whitner "Whit" Slagsvol. Whitner made his Southern Charm debut during a scene with his longtime friend, Shep Rose, and fellow cast member Austen Kroll. As the season continued, we learned more about the newbies personal life, including his not-so-lucky shots at love.

Whitner admitted on the show that he was enjoying the season as the resident "single friend" after navigating a breakup with his ex fiance. Since sharing details regarding his past relationship, many want to know more details about what happened with his ex.

Who is Whit Slagosvol's ex-fiance?

The identity of Whit's ex-fiance isn't known. While he has discussed their relationship on the show, the lawyer hasn't shared his ex's name or a photo of her from when they were together. During Season 11 of Southern Charm, Whit shared that, while he was happy in his relationship with his ex-fiance, they eventually parted ways, as he claimed "she just walked out of my life and that was it." However, he also shared that he did “just a bunch of things wrong” that ultimately caused her to leave, yet he was "blindsided" by the split.

After hearing Whit's assessment of what went wrong in his relationship, fans demanded more details as to what caused the split. Some fans felt he wasn't telling the entire story of why he's no longer engaged and felt he should open up more about it on the show.

"She just walked out of my life/I just did a bunch of things wrong' aka: A woman constantly telling a man what he can do or not do to make her happy, her repeating this over and over to no changes made whatsoever," one commenter wrote on Reddit. "This continues on until she does not want to deal w/ that or the man period and in all this falls out of love w/ the man."

"Guys always play the victim after getting broken up with," another shared. "Mine did the same. And it’s like, no you just never listened and cared when we expressed how our needs aren’t getting met." Other Redditors also said they heard rumors of infidelity on Whit's ex-fiance's part might have caused their breakup as well, paired with his alleged financial troubles. However, the Bravo star hasn't confirmed any truth to the rumors.

Is Whit Slagsvol dating anyone now?

As of this writing, Whit doesn't appear to be dating anyone. While he's often active on Instagram, most of his posts include him alone, with his family and friends, and with his dogs. According to Swoon, Whit bought a new pup in 2024, a year after celebrating his first's 10th birthday.

Although Whit appears to be single, fans believe he won't be for long. In addition to having a new community of fans from his Southern Charm fame, his looks and charisma made many wonder why he's single in the first place. "He seems like such a catch!" one Reddit fan said. "Good looking, an attorney, from prominent family, so why is he single? And why did his fiancé leave him? I think he’s really cute!" We're sure the new Bravolebrity will step out with a new lady love sooner rather than later!