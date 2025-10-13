What Is ‘Southern Charm’s’ Whitner Slagsvol’s Job? Find out the Details of the New Cast Member’s Career Season 11 of ‘Southern Charm’ will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 13 2025, 10:35 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

The wait is finally over for fans of Bravo’s hit reality series Southern Charm, as the trailer and the release date for the show’s 11th season has officially dropped. Joining the regular cast members are a few new faces, including Whitner Slagsvol.

Ahead of the premiere, fans may want to know a little bit more about him and his background, so let’s find out about Whitner’s job and a few other available details.

Source: Bravo

What is Whitner Slagsvol’s job?

According to his brief Bravo bio, Whitner’s profession is listed as a lawyer, and “a longstanding friend of Shep’s and a former schoolmate of Craig’s. He has keen perspective, which manifests into an ability to mediate group conflict like an old pro.”

Whitner isn’t merely a lawyer but also the founder and CEO of his own law firm. He “founded Slagsvol Law Firm, LLC, in 2017 as Charleston’s premier boutique commercial and civil litigation practice offering a suite of services designed for startup businesses,” per the firm’s law group, Sweetgrass. He was also previously named as one of the “Top Rated Business & Corporate Attorney in Charleston, S.C.”

Since he has yet to make his official Southern Charm debut, the details surrounding his life are minimal at the moment, but it will certainly change once the season starts airing and fans start tapping into their investigative skills.

Source: Bravo

Whitner’s net worth is likely on par with the other circle of ‘Southern Charm’ stars.

Described as an old friend of Shep Rose, Whitner likely has an impressive net worth due to his career as an attorney; however, his net worth has not yet been made public. His career and financial status will likely be talking points on the show at some point during the season, which generally occurs during the first half.

Fans can expect to be entertained with a fresh batch of drama for the new season.

Per E! News, season 11 of Southern Charm will document Craig Conover’s breakup with former Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, as he attempts to step back out onto the dating scene — specifically exploring possible romance with co-stars Charley Manley and Salley Carson. The burgeoning love triangle causes drama in the two women’s friendship.

Source: Bravo

In addition to balancing Charley and Salley, Craig also finds himself having issues with bestie Austen Kroll, and Venita Aspen continues to call him out for their issues from last season. There is also a bit of happy news, in the form of Madison LeCroy’s pregnancy, which will be documented throughout the season.

Season 11 of Southern Charm will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo. The full cast for the new season is: Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rodrigo Reyes, Venita Aspen, Salley Carson, Molly O’Connell, Shep Rose, and new additions Charley Manley and Whitner Slagsvol.

In September 2025, Craig launched his own television production company, Plaid Horse Productions.

He spoke exclusively with Deadline about the new business venture that will focus on reality programming. “After spending over a decade in front of the camera, it feels awesome to be stepping behind the scenes and getting involved from day one — helping shape the vision, build out the programming, and connect with the right people,” Craig told the outlet.