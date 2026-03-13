'Love Is Blind' Fans Have Theories About Why Amber Looks Different in the Season 10 Reunion "I think she got a lip flip and it isn't sitting well because she got it done in Ohio." By Chrissy Bobic Published March 13 2026, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@loveisblindnetflix

The Season 10 reunion for Love is Blind leaves no stone unturned for the villains of the season and for the couples that don't say "I do." That includes Amber Morrison and Jordan Faeth's ill-fated marriage which, they reveal during the reunion on Netflix, only lasted a few months before they called it quits outside of filming.

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But something else viewers noticed was that Amber looks different in the Love is Blind reunion. The 34-year-old nurse has her signature blond hair teased and blown out, but there's something a bit off about her face, particularly her smile, according to fans on social media. And some of them think they know why.

Source: Netflix

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Why does Amber look different in the 'Love Is Blind' reunion?

In a Reddit thread about Amber's appearance at the reunion, a Redditor bluntly asked what happened to her face. Some fans commented to speculate that Amber lost weight between filming the season and filming the reunion, and that she might have also had cosmetic surgery, resulting in her changed appearance.

Amber didn't confirm either of those possibilities, though. The area on Amber's face that people are focused on is her mouth. During filming, she appeared to have a fuller top lip, and in the reunion, she doesn't. In fact, it barely moves when she talks or smiles. In that same Reddit thread, someone speculated that Amber had Botox in that area of her face.

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Source: Netflix

On TikTok, an aesthetician posted a video about why she believes Amber looks different. She says in her video that she believes Amber had her top lip filler dissolved in an attempt to improve her smile. That would explain why Amber's face looks different at the reunion, with almost a permanent pout. But, like the other theories about why Amber looks different, she hasn't confirmed this.

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In the comments of that TikTok, a fan wrote, "I wondered if she had recent dental work. She looked really uncomfortable." Another added, "Could've been a number of things, but something was going on. She could've just been really anxious and nervous. People do weird things with their mouth when that happens."

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'Love Is Blind' fans questioned Amber's age during Season 10.

If it isn't bad enough for Amber that fans want to know why she looks different in the reunion, she already dealt with their speculation on her age when the season dropped on Netflix. Her age listed during filming was 34, but some viewers speculated that she was older than that. In a Reddit thread about Amber's appearance and age during the season, fans cited her hands and her '90s look of big blond hair as telltale signs that, according to them, she is older than she says.