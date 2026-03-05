Connor and Bri Have a Tough Conversation Before Their Wedding Day on 'Love Is Blind' "I wanted to trust the process, but I kept waiting for this shift in my heart that never came," Bri said. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 5 2026, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 10. During Season 10 of Love Is Blind, some couples stood out as potential long-term matches. When it comes to Bri and Connor, fans were a little divided on how they might do on their wedding day. But, as viewers see toward the end of the season, they don't even make it to their wedding. So, what happened to Bri and Connor on Love Is Blind?

In case you missed their conversation before the finale, Bri and Connor have a discussion that might have even started off-camera about the future of their relationship. They decide not to get married, but what actually happened to lead them, or, rather, Bri, to this decision? And what happened to Bri and Connor after filming?

Source: Netflix

What happened to Connor and Bri after 'Love Is Blind'?

Bri and Connor are one of three couples that don't make it to their wedding day. Two days before Bri is set to walk down the aisle and marry Connor, the pair have a talk about their future. For Bri, it's a matter of not being able to get there, and she doesn't want to go into their wedding day with any doubts. For Connor's part, he is ready to marry Bri, but he doesn't want to force her into it.

Afterward, Bri and Connor spoke with Netflix's Tudum to share more about why Bri called off the wedding and why Connor agreed. "I wanted to trust the process, but I kept waiting for this shift in my heart that never came," Bri said. "I was like, 'I like this man, but why am I forcing this?'" Connor added, "If we weren't both 100 percent ready to get married, then I didn't want to do it." He added that he didn't want to "drag" Bri to the altar, only for her to say no.

Although Connor and Bri have remained mum about if they are still together now, after filming ended, it doesn't look like they are dating. Connor's Instagram shows him in what appears to be a new place, but it doesn't look like Bri's home. And, when Connor attended a family wedding and shared photos from it, there was no hint of Bri in attendance as his date.

The formerly engaged couple could just be keeping their relationship status on the down-low until after the Love Is Blind reunion airs. However, it doesn't look like they pursued a relationship after filming. Or, if they did, it might not have worked out, since they both appear to be single.

Chris came on to Bri before 'Love Is Blind' ended.

Before Bri and Connor end things ahead of their wedding on Love Is Blind, viewers see another one of Bri's pod love interests, Chris, try to woo her. During a mixer with the majority of the main cast, Chris admits to being attracted to Bri and even hints at taking her to a hotel with him. She doesn't give in to him, and she even talks to Connor about it afterward.