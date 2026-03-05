Amber and Jordan's 'Love Is Blind' Marriage May Be One of the Shortest Ones Yet Fans agree that their wedding felt off during the 'Love Is Blind' finale. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 5 2026, 11:56 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 10. There are some Love Is Blind couples that surprise you, but not always in a good way. During the Season 10 finale, when Jordan and Amber get ready for their nuptials, Jordan looks like the most nervous groom to ever be on reality television, and Amber seems sure that he is going to say "no" at the altar. So when they both say "I do," it's a bit of a shock.

Article continues below advertisement

After the finale dropped on Netflix, there were rumors that the marriage didn't work out, which, honestly, isn't too surprising. So, why did Amber and Jordan get divorced after Love Is Blind? The reunion trailer seems to hint at discourse with Amber storming off the stage, but have either of them said anything outside of filming?

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Amber and Jordan get divorced on 'Love Is Blind'?

One of the hosts of the Reality Receipts podcast shared in an Instagram post that Amber and Jordan announced their divorce at the reunion for Season 10 of Love Is Blind. Jordan and Amber haven't publicly confirmed this, but, per the alleged spoilers, there are some key reasons why the split happened after filming was over.

The rumor is that Jordan actually moved out of Amber's home while she was at work. As for why they split up, it could be any number of reasons that, at the time of their wedding, were unresolved. You might think those reasons would make the couple think twice about going through with the wedding, but they didn't.

Article continues below advertisement

In the finale, Jordan expresses concern about being a stepfather, and he is still not budging on relocating to Mount Vernon, where Amber owns her own home and where her daughter goes to school. If Jordan moved in with Amber and her daughter after their wedding and after filming, he might have had second thoughts about uprooting his life in Columbus.

Article continues below advertisement

In a Reddit thread about Amber and Jordan's wedding, fans agreed that the vibe felt off while Jordan and Amber stood at the altar. "When he said, 'I'll follow my heart, yes,' everyone looked shocked, Amber looked shocked, the families looked shocked, even Jordan was shocked," one user commented on the thread. Someone else wrote, "He clearly was undecided the entire time at the altar, and he made his decision on the spot."

Amber and Jordan is giving a little red flag. Why did she wait so last minute to introduce him to her kid? Idk if I see it lasting… Hopefully it does #LoveIsBlind — haus of deelusion ✨ (@youwantthe__DEE) March 5, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

Some fans think single parents should not be cast on 'Love Is Blind.'

Amber is the only Love Is Blind contestant who gets engaged in Season 10 and is also a single parent. It's also a first for the franchise to have someone's child involved and at the wedding. Because of the reported divorce just months after filming ended, some Love Is Blind fans think producers are better off not casting single parents in the future.