Aidan Hutchinson Parents: Meet Melissa and Chris HutchinsonBy Allison DeGrushe
Apr. 28 2022, Published 4:36 p.m. ET
As the 2022 NFL draft approaches, all anyone can talk about is superstar prospect Aidan Hutchinson. The 21-year-old defensive end had quite the impressive season during his senior year, and he's rumored to be the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.
With a massive spotlight cast on the 2021 Rotary Lombardi Award winner, fans are dying to know more about Aidan's family, specifically his parents. So, here's everything you should know about the future NFL athlete's mom and dad.
Meet Aidan's mother, photographer Melissa Hutchinson.
According to AP News, Melissa Hutchinson is a former model who is now an artistic photographer.
Since 2016, the mother of three has shared her work on her professional Instagram page. She also frequently posts sweet snaps on her personal account, many of which show her supporting her son at football games and her daughters at events.
Aidan's dad, Chris Hutchinson, also played college football.
As for Aidan's father, Dr. Chris Hutchinson currently works as an emergency room physician at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich. During his college days, Chris was the captain and an All-America defensive end for the University of Michigan.
Although he initially landed a spot on the Cleveland Browns, Chris retired his rookie year after enduring an adverse reaction to a tetanus shot. With his football career out the door, he returned to his true passion: medicine.
Aidan revealed that his parents have been his "support system since Day 1."
Ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, Aidan spoke with AP News and talked about how grateful he is for his parents' support.
"With my parents, they’ve been my support system since Day 1 and having them at my back is so beneficial for me and my whole career," Aidan Hutchinson told the outlet. "I know this transition is going to be difficult for the NFL. But having them, my sisters, and my parents, I know they have all my best interest at heart."
If you're eager to see more of Aidan and his family, tune in to the 2022 NFL draft on April 28 at 8 p.m. EST. The event will be broadcast live across ABC, ESPN, EPSN 2, and the NFL Network.