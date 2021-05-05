Aimee Osbourne and Her Sister, Kelly Osbourne, "Don't Understand" Each Other

While many knew Ozzy Osbourne as the "Prince of Darkness" frontman of Black Sabbath, a younger generation was introduced to the heavy metal star when he appeared on the MTV reality series, The Osbournes.

The show, which ran from 2002 to 2005, focused on Ozzy, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and two of their kids, Jack and Kelly Osbourne. Sharon and Ozzy's eldest child together, Aimee Osbourne, chose not to participate, and she didn't exactly approve of the venture.