Alan Bersten Has Been Open About Who He Is Dating Both on and off 'Dancing With the Stars' Alan Bersten went public with his relationship in April 2025. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 29 2025, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alanbersten

Being a pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars means you either start a relationship with your celebrity partner or you fall for one of the other professional dancers in the cast. OK, maybe not necessarily, but it happens so often that it's not really surprising when pros come out to say they are seeing someone from the show romantically. In this case, it's Alan Bersten, and he is open about who he is dating.

Article continues below advertisement

Like other pros that came before him, Alan is dating someone from DWTS. Again, it isn't out of the norm for cast members to develop feelings for other pros or for their celebrity partners in any given season. Former pros Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd got married while they worked on the show, and they are still going strong. So Alan is in good company with his dating life being an open book on and off DWTS.

Article continues below advertisement

Alan Bersten is dating another 'DWTS' pro dancer.

According to People, Alan and fellow DWTS pro Emma Slater revealed that they are dating in April 2025. The outlet reported that, during the last 'DWTS: Live!' show during the 2025 tour, Alan and Emma revealed their relationship status to the audience while on stage together. You can't say they don't love the theatrics that being live performers brings to their relationship.

As of October 2025, Alan and Emma were still dating. They sometimes share funny videos of and with each other on social media. Despite also working together and competing against each other on DWTS, Alan and Emma are together. In April 2025, after Emma and Alan shared a steamy kiss on stage during the last tour show, Alan spoke to E! News about their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

"No pressure there, but we're just enjoying it," he said at the time. Apparently, they were enjoying their relationship so much that they were able to make it work for months at least. In September 2025, Emma spoke to People about juggling her relationship with Alan while also competing against him on DWTS. She revealed that they help each other out during rehearsals and remain "supportive" of each other.

Article continues below advertisement

Sasha Farber commented on Alan Bersten and Emma Slater's relationship.

Before Emma and Alan started dating, Emma and Sasha Farber, another longtime DWTS pro, were married. Per ABC News, they split up in 2023 after four years of marriage. They cited irreconcilable differences as the reason. Despite that, Sasha is in support of his ex-wife's relationship with Alan.