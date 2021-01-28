Is 'Finding 'Ohana's' Alex Aiono Single or Taken?

Netflix continues its ambitious 2021 run of releasing a new movie every week and its latest is the Hawaiian-set Finding 'Ohana. Directed by Jude Weng, this heartwarming coming-of-age adventure follows precocious young Pili (Kea Peahu) as she tries to search for a secret underground treasure and save her family’s farm.

Alex Aiono plays Pili’s older brother Ioane, who’s often at odds with his little sister but ultimately comes through to help her with her quest. Alex is already quite well-known from his YouTube channel, which has almost six million subscribers, but with the movie’s release, fans are wondering about this young talent’s love life and whether Alex currently has a girlfriend .

Who is Alex Aiono’s girlfriend?

In Finding 'Ohana, audiences first meet Ioane and Pili as they’re being forced to move from Brooklyn to their mother’s childhood farm on the island of Oahu, where she can take care of her aging father.

The two siblings aren’t too happy about having to leave behind their life in the big city to live on an island, but they both have a change of heart when Pili finds the treasure map to a lost, ancient treasure, and Ioane meets Hana (Lindsay Watson), a gorgeous local who helps the siblings find their connection to their island homeland and their culture.

The sparks between Ioane and Hana in the movie are undeniable, which has led a lot of fans to wonder if Alex and Lindsay are dating. The short answer is no. Alex is currently in a relationship, but it’s not with his Finding 'Ohana co-star. According to a recent post from his Instagram, Alex is currently dating Madison Mehrdad. It was recently Madison’s birthday on Jan. 6 and although the country was in the throes of an insurrection, Alex made sure his girl felt special on her big day.

He posted on Jan. 7 that although the day before “was horrendous to say the least,” it also happened to be his “nugget’s birthday.” Alex included a video in the post in which he explains to fans that while they weren’t able to go out and celebrate like they normally would, Alex took some extra steps to surprise Madison.

He flipped the camera over to reveal a candlelit table set for two and a path of rose petals that led to a bed with more rose petals in the shape of a heart, long-stem white roses, and a box of shoes that he said Madison had been wanting. What a sweetie!

Alex appears to be pretty private about his dating life because the only other post of Madison dates back to Halloween, which also served as an announcement that the couple was dating. Alex and Madison dressed up in a scary (but hot) couples vampire costume and in the caption, Alex called Madison his “lil boo thang.”