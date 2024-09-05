Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Alex Morgan Can Totally Retire Comfortably Given Her Net Worth Not only has Alex earned an impressive salary on the field, but she also banked plenty of dough off the field. By Melissa Willets Published Sept. 5 2024, 1:21 p.m. ET Source: Mega

United States National Women's Soccer League striker Alex Morgan has had an amazing career, and in the process, elevated women's sports to the next level.

The two-time World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist not only inspired kids around the world to follow their dreams and not let anything stand in their way, but she amassed a pretty impressive net worth in the process. Read on to find out just how much Alex has banked making goals over the years.

Alex Morgan's net worth has made her one of the highest paid American women's soccer players.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Alex is worth $3 million as of 2024 after her successful, multinational career playing soccer at the highest level (Forbes estimates her net worth could be even higher at $7.8 million).

Not only has Alex earned an impressive salary on the field, but she also banked plenty of dough off the field with endorsement deals for top companies from Nationwide to Coca-Cola, Panasonic, and Bridgestone.

In addition to her athletic career and endorsement deals, Alex is also the author of a book series for kids called The Kicks. In 2018, the soccer star also appeared in a movie, Alex & Me.

Alex Morgan announced her retirement in an emotional video.

In an X post shared on Sept. 5, 2024, Alex told her fans, "I'm retiring." "I have so much clarity about this decision," she added, going on to admit the decision wasn't easy, but had been "a long time coming."

Alex, who shared that soccer had been a big part of her life for 30 years, told fans, "At the beginning of 2024 I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer.” But the announcement came as Alex also shared another big piece of news with her fans.

“This is also not the retirement video I expected when I initially thought I was going to do this because Charlie is going to be a big sister. I am pregnant,” Alex declared. She and her husband are parents to a 4-year-old daughter.

A legend of our game. Thank you, Alex. 🫶 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 5, 2024

Fans were quick to congratulate Alex on her news, although many will miss seeing her unparalleled prowess on the field. As one fan gushed, "Thank you for elevating women’s sports. For representing our country and for giving little girls all over the world, including my daughter, a great role model as an athlete. Congrats on the next chapter and your growing family."