Alex Wagner's Husband and Sons Are a Huge Part of Her Life
It looks like Alex Wagner‘s career is headed in an exciting direction as of June 2022. She has tons of past experience covering political news which means she knows what she’s doing in the public arena.
Covering political news content isn’t the easiest task for people to accomplish, but it’s something Alex has done for years with MSNBC. Now, she’s taking over for Rachel Maddow four days a week. Here’s what everyone should know about Alex's family life at home, including details about her husband and her sons.
Who is Alex Wagner's husband?
Alex has been married to a man named Sam Kass since 2014. According to The Sun, Sam and Alex first met at the White House correspondent dinner party being hosted that year.
At the time, Sam was considered a familiar face to the Obama administration. When Barack Obama was still serving as a senator, Sam became part of his circle. They remained close friends before, during, and after his presidency.
Per The Sun's report, Sam was promoted from a position as a personal chef to the senior advisor on nutrition policy during his time with the administration.
Sam proved himself worthy and continued moving up with the Obamas. Later on, he worked alongside Michelle Obama to help with her anti-childhood obesity campaign as the executive director.
Who are Alex Wagner's sons?
Alex and Sam's first-born son together named Cyrus Kass, nicknamed Cy. According to VimBuzz, he was welcomed into the world in 2017, which means he’s either five or six years old right now. The exact month and day of his birth haven’t been released to the public. The outlet also reports that their second child is named Rafael, born on April 16, 2019.
A few scrolls through Alex's Instagram reveal just how much she’s enjoying motherhood. She has several pictures with her two boys, and it generally appears that they’re living their best lives. In a photo posted on May 9, 2021, Alex is laying down on a children’s bed with both of her boys playfully seated on top of her.
She added a caption that said, "Calling in that nap credit this Mother’s Day. Holler to all the mamas of the world – may your goblets of wine runneth over!”
For Father’s Day on June 20, 2021, she posted a photo of Sam and their two boys spending time on the beach.
She added a thoughtful caption saying, “First of all, I wouldn’t be a mother without him, but there’s no godly way I could have this career, or travel the world, or really, be the person I am, without the Herculean strength and ‘we can do this’ attitude of Sam Kass. Happy Father’s Day to the guy who makes so much possible and so much delicious.”
Alex Wagner will begin hosting The Rachel Maddow Show starting on Aug. 16. Anyone who's a little more curious about her family life can check out her Instagram feed.