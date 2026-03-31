What Are 'Spy Kids' Star Alexa PenaVega's Politics? Is She MAGA? Alexa is married to actor Carlos PenaVega. By Niko Mann Published March 31 2026, 3:51 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of actor Alexa PenaVega are curious about her politics following a post shared by her husband, Carlos PenaVega, back in 2024. Carlos was a child actor before he rose to fame with the pop band Big Time Rush. The band was also popular on television with its own show on the Nickelodeon channel from 2009 to 2013. Alexa rose to fame in the Spy Kids movies in the early 2000s.

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According to People, the duo met in Bible study class. "We started our entire relationship grounded in our faith," said Carlos. They were engaged in September 2013, and they got married just four months later. They also merged their last names together. "We were literally at the county office in Ventura signing all the paperwork, and the woman was like, 'Whose last name?' I said, 'Let's see if this works,'" said Carlos. "Carlos and Alexa PenaVega. Just one word."

Source: Mega

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What are 'Spy Kids' star Alexa PenaVega's politics?

Alexa has never expressed her political views publicly, but a post shared by her husband back in 2024 has folks speculating regardless. While their political views are unknown, they are very religious and open about their faith. The couple held their own Bible study group in their home before welcoming their children, Ocean, Kingston, and Rio. Alexa also gave birth to a daughter, Indy, but she was stillborn, per People.

The family later moved to Hawaii from Los Angeles, but they now reside in Nashville, Tenn. "We still have fantastic friends who live there," said Alexa. "But most of them don't have kids and aren't married." "I couldn't relate to people who didn't necessarily agree with the way I wanted to live my life," added Carlos.

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Is Alexa PenaVega a Trump supporter?

On the night of the 2024 presidential election, Carlos shared a post on Instagram that many felt was an indicator that the couple was Trump supporters. The post included a picture of the American flag and a message about his son praying for Trump.

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"Last night something special happened while putting Kingston to sleep," he wrote. "We had just ended our prayer, and he asked if he could add a prayer for Donald Trump (we had all just been watching the election together). He began to pray a sweet prayer for him and then stopped and said 'I also want to pray for the people that are losing. I feel really badly for them.' And began to pray for their broken hearts. It was such a special thing to witness."