Are Lane Kiffin and Erika Kirk Dating? Here's What We Know An internet rumor claims they are an item. By Niko Mann Published March 31 2026, 1:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A rumor is circulating online that Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point U.S.A. founder Charlie Kirk, are dating. The conservative activist was shot to death on Sept. 10, 2025, while he was speaking to a crowd at Utah Valley University after he commented on gang violence and guns.

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Erika was widely mocked in the weeks after Charlie's death when she was seen at several spectacular events looking less like a grieving widow and more like she was enjoying her newfound fame. At a Turning Point USA event in Oxford, Miss., one month after Charlie's death, the widow appeared on stage wearing skintight leather pants. She also gushed over Vice President JD Vance and ran her fingers through his hair as they embraced on stage, and rumors that they were having an affair quickly commenced.

Source: Mega

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Are Lane Kiffin and Erika Kirk dating?

There are no confirmed reports that Lane and Erika are dating, but a rumor beginning in January claims they are, and it only added to the public dragging the widow received due to her many public and festive appearances in the months following Charlie's murder. Erika was at several appearances where there were fireworks onstage as she entered, and the visuals had folks in hysterics on social media.

According to the Daily Express, the Lane dating rumor may have started after the X satire account @ShaneTuttleNCAA shared a post with a picture of Erika and the coach that read, "Lane Kiffin and Erika Kirk are reportedly dating."

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This is how Erika Kirk walked out to her husband's memorial service. pic.twitter.com/VEPdImogD1 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 27, 2026

However, per Grok, it isn't true. "No, this isn't true. The post comes from a satirical account, and my searches find no credible sources confirming Lane Kiffin is dating Erika Kirk (Charlie Kirk's widow). It's likely just a joke."

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Despite Grok noting that the two weren't dating, it didn't stop users from weighing in on Erika's rumored romance. After her rumored affair with the Vice President, the head coach rumor was just too tempting for folks to ignore. Turning Point U.S.A.'s racist views also make Erika an unsympathetic target, and folks wasted no time roasting her for it online. "Erika Kirk is now dating Lane Kiffin? D--n … I’ve mourned a dropped ice cream cone longer than she did her husband," joked one X user.

@foxnews Erika Kirk walks out to huge applause to kick off AmFest 2025 🇺🇸🇺🇸 | @tpusa ♬ original sound - Fox News

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Another joked, "Erika Kirk really getting lately!" "She is taking a page out of Melania’s playbook! Spread um." added one. "What will JD do? He will be devastated," another replied.

Erika was also mocked by comedian Druski after he made a video titled, "How Conservative Women in America Act." The video featured Druski dressed like Erika in one of her fireworks appearances. Despite his never using Erika's name, the resemblance was uncanny, and folks quickly connected the dots.

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