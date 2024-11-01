Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Alexandra Daddario and Her Husband Had a Good Old-Fashioned Meet-Cute "I laughed and said ‘hi,’ and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner.” By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 1 2024, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor Alexandra Daddario is known best for her roles in The White Lotus, Baywatch, San Andreas, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, We Summon the Darkness, and her breakout role in the Percy Jackson film series. She stole hearts as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson movie series and quickly found herself busy with offers for more roles after her early successes.

She's charming, she's talented, and she's also married to a man who has two kids of his own: television and film producer, Andrew Form. Here's what we know about her husband and their life together.

Alexandra Daddario's husband is Andrew Form.

Alexandra started dating her now-husband Andrew Form in 2021. In an interview with Vogue, the actor recounted how they started dating, saying she was sleeping on a friend's couch in New York when Andrew ended up in the city on a connecting flight. She explained, "He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said ‘hi’ just as I was turning around to glance back at him."

Responding to his greeting, Alexandra added, "I laughed and said ‘hi,’ and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner.” She then, "against her better judgment," said she would go out with him, and the rest is history.

Andrew is a television and film producer whose company has worked on hits such as A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II, The Purge, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Alexandra starred in the last film, but the pair never met then. Andrew was previously married to Jordana Brewster and had two kids already by the time he met Alexandra. The couple was engaged in 2021 and married in New Orleans in 2022. Now, they're expanding their family even more.

The happy couple welcomed a baby together in October 2024.

Alexandra and Andrew welcomed their first baby together in October 2024. They announced the birth of their child on Instagram on Halloween by sharing an image of the baby, still swaddled in a hospital blanket, with mini chocolate bars sprinkled around the bassinet.

Alexandra captioned the sweet treat and spooky season-themed picture with, "I thought this was a weird bowl of candy." Fans in the comments gushed over the announcement, with one quipping, "PEOPLE, MAKE SURE TO CHECK FOR BABIES IN YOUR CHILDREN'S CANDY!!!"

While speaking with Vogue about her pregnancy, Alexandra admitted that she and Andrew had suffered a miscarriage in the past. She described anonymously browsing mom's Reddit threads, and struggling with not feeling grateful enough once her pregnancy progressed in a healthy way.

Recalling the loss, Alexandra shared, "It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific. Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.”