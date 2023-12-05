Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Alexandria Daddario Talks Travel, Getting Lost in Japan, and 'White Lotus' Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE) 'Distractify' spoke with Alexandria Daddario, who partnered with American Express and Hilton, to discuss her favorite travel moments and 'The White Lotus' Season 3. By Jennifer Farrington Dec. 5 2023, Published 11:28 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Many recognize Alexandra Daddario from her role in The White Lotus Season 1, but her career extends far beyond the series.

Alexandra has starred in All My Children, Baywatch, True Detective, Mayfair Witches, and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

Alexandra spoke with Distractify in November 2023, sharing the details about the time she got lost while traveling through Japan.

In contrast to her character in The White Lotus who feared being alone and struggled with the idea of not having financial stability, Alexandra Daddario (in real life) is quite the adventurous spirit. While we know the actress travels often for work (and likely pleasure), we recently learned something quite intriguing about her – Alexandra embraces solitude and enthusiastically throws herself into thrilling experiences.

Distractify had the pleasure of chatting with Alexandra, who has partnered with Hilton and American Express, to learn more about the things she finds enjoyable when traveling. "When I would go somewhere, I would just get on the train and see where it took me," Alexandra exclusively told Distractify, before revealing she once got lost in Japan! Read on for details about her experience and what she had to say about The White Lotus Season 3.

Alexandria Daddario shares her best travel moments, including getting lost in Japan.

Although Alexandra admitted she put a little bit of planning into these spontaneous trips she’d take while traveling (she doesn’t do it as often as she once did), we have to admit, she’s bold! “I [once] ended up in a part of Japan where no one spoke English,” the actress shared with Distractify.

While she admits she “wasn’t afraid,” she was aware of the fact that she “was a little bit lost.” Instead of breaking down and sobbing (like most of us would do), Alexadra accepted the situation and instead, decided to explore. “I went to this little shop [where] you [get] noodles by just picking random buttons on a machine. I couldn't read any of the [options]; I had no idea what I was ordering,” she confessed.

She went on to explain, "You just pick a button and you get a coin and then you give it to the person making the soup and you just get whatever you get. And I got this bizarre thing with raw fish on top.” Although she says it was “really good,” she “just had no idea what [she] was ordering.” Ironically, the actress says it’s these “kind of exciting adventures where you just end up not knowing what to expect” that she likes!

Fortunately, Alexandra’s travels don’t always involve her getting lost. When things do go as planned, she says “that’s when it’s great.” Alexandra, Plus, she also accrues tons of points when she uses her Hilton Honors American Express Aspire card to fund her trips which is why she decided to collaborate with the two companies.

“I really think they are amazing companies and I’ve been using their cards for years," Alexandra explained. "I thought this was really an incredible time to do it because they are basically continuing their long-standing relationship — Hilton and American Express, and now you get more points for using their card. You get more for free, and you get more trips, and it makes traveling easier, and traveling is such an important part of my life."

Speaking of travel, Alexandra is excited about ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3.

While on the subject of traveling, we only thought it was right to ask Alexandra about the upcoming third season of The White Lotus, which is taking place in Thailand (and let’s be honest, we’re all craving new information about the series).

