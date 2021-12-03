Alexandra Daddario Is Engaged Now, but What Does Her Dating History Look Like?

Alexandra worked with Logan Lerman on the set of the Percy Jackson movie franchise, and they fell for each other at the time. In December 2014, he popped the question and she said yes. After the world found out they were engaged, it was exciting news!

Unfortunately, they ended up calling it quits in August 2015. It’s assumed the split happened because of their hectic work schedules, but a cryptic tweet from Alexandra at the time about how "love is a lie" makes us think otherwise.